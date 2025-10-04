Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Madras High Court on Friday issued a stern rebuke to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna, questioning whether the party’s General Secretary considered himself “above the law.” The court criticized the police for inaction despite an FIR being registered over Arjuna’s controversial “GenZ Revolution” post on X.

Earlier, the Madurai bench of Madras HC also denied anticipatory bail to TVK functionaries N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar in the stampede case.

Justice N Senthilkumar, presiding over a petition filed by S M Kathiravan of Anna Nagar, expressed concern over the lack of follow-up by law enforcement. “Do you want the court to be a mute spectator?” he asked, pressing for accountability, as reported by India Today.

Justice Senthilkumar directed authorities to take action against Arjuna based on a petition filed by KM Kathiravan of Chennai, calling for a thorough investigation into the nature and impact of Arjuna’s social media post. In response to the Karur tragedy, the High Court constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and rejected a plea from a BJP leader seeking a CBI inquiry, advising her to approach the Madurai bench instead, as per PTI.

The court also dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of TVK’s Namakkal district secretary N Sathish Kumar, who feared arrest in connection with an FIR alleging damage to a private hospital during a rally led by actor and TVK founder Vijay in Namakkal on September 27. That same day, a separate rally in Karur resulted in a stampede that claimed 41 lives and injured over 60.

Adhav Arjuna On Karur Stampede

Commenting on the stampede, Arjuna said, “We are working for justice. Truth will come out.” Despite the ongoing legal scrutiny, he was seen arriving at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Saturday to attend the National Sub-Junior Basketball Tournament, while also serving as President of the Basketball Federation of India.

