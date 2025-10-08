Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarur Stampede: DMK’s Senthil Balaji Distributes Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Cheques To 45 Injured Families

Karur Stampede: DMK’s Senthil Balaji Distributes Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Cheques To 45 Injured Families

DMK's Senthil Balaji distributed compensation cheques from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to 45 injured victims of the Karur stampede, where 41 died during a TVK rally.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karur, Oct 8 (PTI) DMK leader Senthil Balaji, who represents the Karur constituency, on Wednesday handed over the cheques from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to families of 45 people who were injured in the stampede during a TVK rally here on September 27.

As many as 41 people lost their lives in a stampede at actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay’s public rally in Karur on September 27.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured.

According to an official source, cheques ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh depending on the severity of the injuries were given. Those requiring one-day hospitalisation were awarded Rs 50,000 and those requiring hospitalisation of more than two days were awarded Rs 1 lakh in compensation, added the official.

Incidentally, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, had also reached out to the families of the Karur stampede victims on October 6 through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support.

A five-member team from the TVK had gone to the houses of the bereaved families and connected them to Vijay.

The actor-politician has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person.

A source in TVK had told PTI that it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue that led to the tragedy. PTI JR KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karur Senthil Balaji TVK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Entertainment
Punjabi Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 12-Day Battle Following Road Accident
Punjabi Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 12-Day Battle Following Road Accident
News
PM Modi Highlights India’s Tech Power At Mobile Congress: 'Digital Connectivity No Longer A Luxury'
India Mobile Congress: PM Modi Says 'Digital Connectivity No Longer A Luxury'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget