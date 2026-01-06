Karur Stampede Case: CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning On Jan 12

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the Karur stampede case. Officials confirmed that Vijay has been directed to appear before investigators at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on January 12 as part of the court-mandated inquiry.

The summons comes in the wake of a directive from the Supreme Court, which ordered a CBI investigation into the tragic stampede to ascertain how the incident unfolded and to fix responsibility.

With the investigation moving into its next phase, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned senior state‑level executives of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Among those called were state general secretary Anand, election management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, joint secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan.

All four leaders appeared before the CBI headquarters in Delhi on December 29, where they were questioned about the coordination of the public event and the security measures that had been put in place. Officials confirmed that their statements have been recorded as part of the broader probe into the incident.

Karur Stampede In TVK Rally

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public gathering organised by the TVK in Karur district, an event that was attended by Vijay and drew a massive crowd. What was intended to be a large political mobilisation turned tragic when chaos broke out, leading to a deadly rush.

At least 41 people lost their lives in the incident, while around 110 others sustained injuries of varying severity. The scale of casualties sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu, with families of victims and civil society groups demanding accountability and justice.

