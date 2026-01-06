Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarur Stampede Case: CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning On Jan 12

Karur Stampede Case: CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning On Jan 12

CBI has summoned TVK president Vijay to New Delhi on January 12 for questioning in the Karur stampede case that claimed 41 lives.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the Karur stampede case. Officials confirmed that Vijay has been directed to appear before investigators at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on January 12 as part of the court-mandated inquiry.

The summons comes in the wake of a directive from the Supreme Court, which ordered a CBI investigation into the tragic stampede to ascertain how the incident unfolded and to fix responsibility.

With the investigation moving into its next phase, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned senior state‑level executives of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Among those called were state general secretary Anand, election management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, joint secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan.

All four leaders appeared before the CBI headquarters in Delhi on December 29, where they were questioned about the coordination of the public event and the security measures that had been put in place. Officials confirmed that their statements have been recorded as part of the broader probe into the incident.

Karur Stampede In TVK Rally

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public gathering organised by the TVK in Karur district, an event that was attended by Vijay and drew a massive crowd. What was intended to be a large political mobilisation turned tragic when chaos broke out, leading to a deadly rush.

At least 41 people lost their lives in the incident, while around 110 others sustained injuries of varying severity. The scale of casualties sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu, with families of victims and civil society groups demanding accountability and justice.

(More details awaited)

Related Video

Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public
Cities
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
India
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
Advertisement

Videos

Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Bangladesh News: Two Hindus Killed in 24 Hours, Murders in Narsingdi Spark Concern Over Minority Safety
Andhra Pradesh News: ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Fire in Konaseema, 600 Evacuated Safely from Three Villages
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget