In the aftermath of the Karur stampede that cast uncertainty over actor-turned-politician Vijay’s future rallies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly initiated contact with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political outfit led by the popular South Indian star. Reports indicate that the BJP is seeking to tap into Vijay’s vast fan following to strengthen its prospects ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to party insiders, a senior BJP leader has assured the TVK leadership that Vijay would not be left isolated if he faced unfair targeting by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The BJP has conveyed its intent to stand firmly against the DMK and has advised Vijay to remain patient as he deals with the fallout from the Karur tragedy, which claimed 41 lives, as per a report on NDTV.

Vijay had earlier made it clear that his party would contest the 2026 elections independently, ruling out alliances with either the BJP or the DMK. At a TVK executive meeting, he accused the BJP of fostering religious polarization and reiterated his commitment to a neutral, people-centric approach, declaring: “There will be no direct or indirect alliance with our policy opponents and divisive forces.”

BJP Reaches Out To TVK's Vijay?

Despite his firm stance, BJP strategists reportedly see an opportunity to engage with Vijay as he faces political and public pressure following the Karur incident. A senior BJP leader involved in Tamil Nadu election planning is said to have spoken with Vijay by phone soon after the tragedy.

As part of its broader realignment strategy in the state, the BJP has recently revived its alliance with the AIADMK and initiated discussions in Delhi to finalize seat-sharing arrangements. However, internal concerns persist within the BJP over the AIADMK’s reduced influence amid leadership rifts and its limited ability to counter the DMK-led coalition that includes the Congress and Left parties.

Some BJP leaders believe that even if TVK remains outside the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Vijay’s growing popularity could still be leveraged to attract smaller regional outfits and splinter groups—such as those led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, O. Panneerselvam, and Anbumani Ramadoss’s PMK—to form a broader anti-DMK front in the run-up to 2026, reported The Indian Express.