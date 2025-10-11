TVK Chief Vijay Plans To Meet Families Of Karur Stampede Victims On Oct 17

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to meet the families of those affected by the tragic stampede that took place during his rally in Karur on October 17. Those involved in the planning of the visit confirmed that police will provide extensive security following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) request for stringent crowd control measures.

While the venue for the meeting is yet to be finalised, officials have indicated that all families will be gathered at a common location to prevent confusion and ensure safety. According to police, TVK has been coordinating with local law enforcement to implement a comprehensive security plan that includes checkpoint-based crowd management, mobile patrols, traffic diversions, and armed escorts from Vijay’s arrival at Trichy Airport to the meeting site in Karur, as per a report on India Today.

Condolence Meet In Dharmapuri

In a separate announcement, TVK stated that it will hold a condolence meeting for the victims in Dharmapuri district on Sunday, reported News18. The stampede, which occurred on September 27 during one of Vijay’s rallies, resulted in the deaths of 41 people and left several others injured.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on multiple petitions related to the tragedy. These include pleas from TVK, families of the deceased, and other parties seeking an impartial investigation. TVK, through its General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, has contested the Madras High Court’s directive to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), citing concerns over the state police’s neutrality in handling the case.

On Friday, the SC challenged the decision by the Madras High Court to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigating the Karur stampede. A panel of Justices J. K. Maheshwari and N. V. Anjaria expressed confusion over the High Court's handling of the issue.

"We are unable to understand how this order was passed? How did the single bench in the Chennai Bench proceed with the matter when the division bench in Madurai was considering the matter? "In my experience of over 15 years as a judge, a single bench holds back if the division bench has taken cognisance," Justice Maheshwari observed, as per PTI.

