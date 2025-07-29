Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘No One Gave Clean Chit To Pakistan’: Karti Defends Father P Chidambaram's Remarks After Shah’s Attack In LS

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defended his father, P. Chidambaram, against Amit Shah's accusations of giving Pakistan a "clean chit" regarding terrorism.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:54 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Tuesday rejected allegations that the Congress had given a clean chit to Pakistan and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to watch the full interview of his father and senior party leader P Chidambaram before making such claims.

"I hope the Home Minister has watched the full 40-minute interview of the former Home Minister. If he watches the entire interview, he will be able to understand the context in which it was said. No one has given a clean chit to Pakistan... I would urge the Home Minister to watch the full interview so that he can understand the context," he said, defending his father, P Chidambaram.

The remarks came in the backdrop of Amit Shah's response to Congress leader and former Union Minister in the UPA regime P Chidambaram's "Why do you assume terrorists came from Pakistan?" statement, where he accused the latter of giving a "clean chit" to Pakistan.

Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, said, "Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan... Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending Pakistan? ... We have the proof that these three were Pakistanis. We have voter ID numbers of the two of them... The chocolates recovered from them are made in Pakistan... The former Home Minister of this country is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. If they were not Pakistanis, then Chidambaram is also raising the question as to why Pakistan was attacked... 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan..."

Chidambaram, who served as Home Minister in the UPA tenure, had said in a recent interview with a news outlet that the Government was "unwilling to disclose what the NIA has done all these weeks. Have they identified the terrorists and where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that. They are also hiding the losses." (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:54 PM (IST)
Karti Chidambaram P Chidambaram Pakistan LOk Sabha AMIT SHAH Pahalgam Attack
