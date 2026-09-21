Kartarpur Corridor: BSF Stops Sikh Jatha Led By Akal Takht Jathedar From Reaching Zero Line

Dera Baba Nanak: The BSF troops on Monday prevented a group of Sikhs led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj from going to the Zero Line to hold a prayer for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Gargajj visited Dera Baba Nanak here to participate in a joint prayer programme organised by Sikh communities on both sides of the India-Pakistan border for the early reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

The programme was organised after an invitation from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

On the Pakistani side, a 'Nagar Kirtan' was carried out from Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, to the Zero Line to commemorate the Jyoti Jot Diwas of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, said Gargajj.

On the Indian side, Sikh devotees assembled at Dera Baba Nanak following an appeal from Gargajj, and proceeded towards the Zero Line in a jatha led by him.

Talking to the media, Gargajj said it was not appropriate on the part of the BSF to stop Sikhs from even offering 'ardas' (prayer) at the Zero Line.

He said the governments of both countries should understand Sikh sentiments and, respecting those sentiments, immediately reopen the Kartarpur corridor.

The Kartarpur corridor, which facilitates devotees to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, has remained shut since May 7 last year, when the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The issue of the Jathedar's visit to the Zero Line had been discussed since morning with BSF and Punjab Police officials through Harmandar Sahib manager Rajinder Singh Ruby and Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak Manager Ranjit Singh, according to a statement.

The officials were informed that Gargajj, accompanied by some Sikh devotees, would offer 'ardas' at the Zero Line.

When the Sikh jatha approached the Zero Line, BSF officials stopped them and said that if they wished to offer prayers, they could do so at the nearby gurdwara.

Gargajj asked the BSF personnel to consult their senior officers and allow a group of five Sikhs to proceed to the Zero Line so that 'Rumala Sahib' Sri Guru Granth Sahib and 'Siropaos' (robes of honour) for the 'Panj Piaras' (five beloved ones) could be handed over to the Pakistani Sikh sangat participating in the Nagar Kirtan.

However, permission was not granted.

Following this, Gargajj and the accompanying Sikhs sat on the ground in front of the BSF barricade.

'Rehras Sahib' (evening prayer) was then recited, followed by 'Shabad Kirtan' and 'ardas' for the reopening of the corridor and peace between the two countries.

Gargajj said Sikhs have been praying every day for the welfare of all and that the 'ardas' offered on Monday was also for the immediate reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, peace between India and Pakistan, and the opening of cross-border trade through Punjab.

Gargajj also said that political leaders visiting here are often provided VIP facilities and taken up to the Zero Line, while the Sikh sangat faces restrictions.

He termed this an unfortunate situation and said the Central and state governments should pay special attention to ensure that Sikh sentiments are not hurt.

Gargajj announced that he will visit Dera Baba Nanak every month along with the Sikh 'sangat' to offer 'ardas' for the early reopening of Kartarpur corridor.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)