Karnataka Woman Elopes Two Months After Marriage; Husband, Matchmaker Die By Suicide

A marriage solemnised two months ago led to a triple tragedy, including two suicides and a criminal case. One family is grieving, and another faces legal consequences.
A two-month-old marriage in Karnataka ended in heartbreak as a groom died by suicide, his wife was jailed, and the matchmaker uncle also took his life.
In Karnataka, a marriage solemnised barely two months ago has spiralled into a triple tragedy involving two suicides and a criminal case. The episode has left one family grieving multiple losses and another confronting serious legal consequences. At the centre of the case are Harish, a 30-year-old man who died by suicide, his wife Saraswati, now in judicial custody on charges of abetment to suicide, and Rudresh, the matchmaker who arranged their marriage and later took his own life.
Disappearance That Unravelled A Marriage
The chain of events began on January 23, when Saraswati reportedly left her home saying she was going to a nearby temple. When she failed to return, her parents approached the police and filed a missing persons complaint. Investigators later discovered that she had eloped with her lover, Shivakumar, a revelation that came as a severe emotional blow to Harish, as per a report on NDTV.
Police said Harish, who hailed from Gummanuru in Karnataka, struggled to cope with the development. He was found dead days later, having allegedly ended his life. Before doing so, he left behind a suicide note in which he named individuals he believed were responsible for driving him to take the extreme step.
Suicide Note & Serious Allegations
According to police, Harish’s suicide note mentioned Saraswati and Shivakumar, alleging that they had threatened him. The note also reportedly named two of Saraswati’s relatives, Ganesh and Anjeenamm, holding them responsible for his decision to end his life. Based on these allegations, a case was registered in Davangere, and Saraswati was later arrested on charges of abetment to suicide, reported Hindustan Times.
Investigators have also found that Saraswati had been in a relationship prior to her marriage. Preliminary inquiries suggest that Harish was aware of this fact but still went ahead with the wedding after persuading her family, hoping the relationship would stabilise after marriage.
Matchmaker’s Death Deepens Tragedy
The emotional fallout did not end with Harish’s death. Rudresh, 36, Saraswati’s uncle and the man who had arranged the marriage, reportedly died by suicide soon after. Police believe he was unable to cope with the guilt and shock following Harish’s death and the unraveling of the marriage he had helped bring together. Rudresh was a resident of Anekonda.
Adding complexity to the investigation, police records indicate that just days after the wedding, Saraswati had approached authorities with a complaint accusing Harish and his family of harassment.
(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. Jeevan Aastha Helpline : 1800 233 3330, AASRA : 09820466726)
