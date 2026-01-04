Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka To Make Term Insurance Mandatory For Doctors, Officers In Medical Education Dept

Karnataka To Make Term Insurance Mandatory For Doctors, Officers In Medical Education Dept

Patil, in charge of medical education portfolio, said the decision follows the death of IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi in a road accident last month.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to make term insurance mandatory for all doctors, officers and staff under the Medical Education and Skill Development Department, Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said on Sunday.

Patil, in charge of medical education portfolio, said the decision follows the death of IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi in a road accident last month, in which a technical oversight resulted in his family receiving nearly Rs 50 lakh less than the entitled amount.

"The issue came to notice during a governing council meeting of a medical college, where it was found that the officer had not updated his service status in the term insurance system after being promoted from the State Civil Services to the IAS," Patil said in a statement.

He added that the lapse had financial consequences for the bereaved family.

Taking serious note of the matter, Patil said he had directed the Additional Chief Secretary to issue a circular mandating all medical college and hospital doctors, officers and staff to enrol in term insurance schemes commensurate with their current salary and designation.

The objective, he said, is to ensure that families receive the full entitled insurance cover in the event of an employee's death.

The minister said many employees, particularly those in lower pay scales, may not have opted for adequate term insurance due to financial constraints or lack of awareness.

He said officials have been instructed to engage leading banks and insurance companies to offer the best possible term insurance schemes at affordable premiums.

He also said the department would examine the feasibility of extending term insurance benefits to contract employees as part of a broader social security measure.

In another decision, Patil said he had directed the Additional Chief Secretary and heads of medical colleges and hospitals to consider migrating experienced and meritorious outsourced employees into contract positions, strictly following the reservation roster.

Instead of fresh recruitment to fill temporary vacancies, eligible outsourced personnel with proven experience may be absorbed into the contract category to ensure continuity and fairness in employment, he said. PTI GMS ADB

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Term Insurance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Maduro Received Chinese Envoy Hours Before US Forces Captured Him In Caracas
Maduro Received Chinese Envoy Hours Before US Forces Captured Him In Caracas
World
Most Supermarkets Shut, Long Queues At Bakeries: Indian In Caracas After US Action In Venezuela
Most Supermarkets Shut, Long Queues At Bakeries: Indian In Caracas After US Action In Venezuela
World
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
World
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
US-Venezuela Crisis: Protests Over Maduro’s Detention Grow, UNSC Meeting Likely on Monday
US-Venezuela Crisis: Delcy Rodríguez Takes Charge as Venezuela’s Interim President Amid Turmoil
US-Venezuela Crisis: Maduro Taken to New York, US Action Triggers Political Storm Worldwide
Breaking: Lucknow Police Issue Update in Neha Singh Rathore Controversial Remarks Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget