Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBJP’s R Ashoka Slams Siddaramaiah Over Sugarcane Stir, Says ‘Resign If You Can’t Govern’

BJP’s R Ashoka Slams Siddaramaiah Over Sugarcane Stir, Says ‘Resign If You Can’t Govern’

BJP leader R. Ashoka criticised Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over sugarcane farmers' protests demanding a higher price of Rs 3,500 per tonne.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) Hitting out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over farmers' protest in the northern districts of Karnataka, demanding a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, BJP leader R Ashoka on Friday asked the CM to quit if he can't govern.

The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly slammed the chief minister for blaming the Centre and asked him to address the concerns of the farmers.

"7 days, thousands of sugarcane farmers on the streets, but CM Siddaramaiah has just one solution: Blame the Centre," Ashoka said in a post on 'X'.

Pointing out that when in Opposition, Siddaramaiah gave big sermons, he said, "But now (as CM), he hides behind excuses and abandons farmers. If you (Siddaramaiah) can't govern, resign and quit." Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, had said that the root of the problem lies in central policy levers: the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) formula, the stagnating Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugar, export curbs and the under-utilised ethanol off take from sugar-based feedstock.

He has sought urgent appointment from the PM to discuss "the serious situation" arising out of the ongoing agitation.

Ashoka in the post further said, "We demand: Rs 500/tonne incentive above FRP, Rs 5,000 crore revolving fund, and Immediate intervention - not press conferences." Farmers have been protesting at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district for over a week now. It has also spread across various parts of north Karnataka districts like Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Haveri among others.

With the protest intensifying, Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting with farmer leaders and representatives of sugar factories on Friday. PTI KSU KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka BJP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Record 64.66% Voter Turnout Sparks Political Speculation Over Possible Change in Power
Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead Intense Campaigns Ahead of Second Phase Voting
Highway Accident: Massive Fire Erupts in Overloaded Truck on Delhi-Jaipur Route near Rewari
National Celebration: PM Modi Attends Grand Event Marking 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Indira Gandhi Stadium
Breaking News : ED Raids Vijendra Hooda's Residence in Meerut Over Bike Vote Scam and Fake Degree Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget