HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka RSS Row: Panchayat Officer Suspended For Attending March; BJP Calls Action 'Anti-Hindu'

Karnataka RSS Row: Panchayat Officer Suspended For Attending March; BJP Calls Action 'Anti-Hindu'

Karnataka suspended a Panchayat officer for attending an RSS event in uniform, citing violation of conduct rules requiring political neutrality.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
The Karnataka government has suspended a Panchayat Development Officer for participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event, days after introducing new regulations to restrict the organisation’s activities in public and government-owned spaces. The move has triggered sharp political reactions, with the BJP accusing the ruling Congress of pursuing an “anti-Hindu” agenda.

Karnataka Panchayat Officer Suspended Over RSS Event Attendance 

Praveen Kumar KP, serving in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district, was suspended by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department on Friday. Officials said Kumar was seen taking part in an RSS centenary route march held in Lingsugur on October 12, dressed in the organisation’s uniform and carrying a stick, as per a report on NDTV.

The suspension order, signed by IAS officer Arundhati Chandrashekar, cited violations of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, which require government employees to maintain political neutrality and discipline. Kumar will remain under suspension with subsistence allowance pending a departmental inquiry.

Karnataka Govt Vs RSS?

The suspension comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the state government and the RSS. Earlier this month, IT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in government institutions, including schools, colleges, parks, and playgrounds. In a follow-up letter dated October 13, Kharge called for strict disciplinary action against government officials affiliated with the organisation, reiterating that public servants cannot associate with politically aligned groups, as per reports.

Defending the government’s stance, Kharge said the move was about enforcing service conduct rules, not targeting any religion. However, the BJP slammed the suspension as politically motivated, accusing the Congress of intolerance towards Hindu organisations.

The case of Praveen Kumar is being viewed as the first significant enforcement action since the government’s renewed directive.

ALSO READ: Karnataka IPS Officer Booked For Alleged Wife Abuse, Dowry Harassment; Claims He's Framed

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Karnataka
