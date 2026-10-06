Karnataka Prisons DIG Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Convict’s Wife To Secure Lifer’s Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Convict released 2018 using forged Supreme Court order.

Investigation found clerk received Rs 6 lakh for forgery.

Senior DIG arrested, accused of exploiting convict's wife.

Allegation concerned her husband's release from prison.

A senior official in Karnataka's Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has been arrested following an allegation by the wife of a life convict that he sexually exploited her while allegedly promising to help secure her husband's release from prison. Sri Somashekar, who was serving as the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison when the incident in question occurred and is now a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), was taken into custody as part of the investigation into the release of convict Shankar A. in 2018.

The case came under scrutiny after investigators found that Shankar had been released from prison on the basis of a forged Supreme Court order.

Fake Order Freed Life Convict

Shankar, who had been serving a life sentence, walked out of Bengaluru Central Prison on November 13, 2018, after prison authorities received what was presented as a Supreme Court order directing his release. Investigators have since determined that the document was forged. The case remained undetected for years before it came to light in 2026.

The Superintendent (in-charge) of Bengaluru Central Prison filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police on May 20, 2026, following which the police launched an investigation into how the forged document was prepared and how it was used to secure Shankar's release.

Shankar had been sentenced to life imprisonment by Fast Track Court-I in 2004 in connection with a case registered at Chickpet Police Station. His conviction and sentence were subsequently upheld by the higher courts.

The case surfaced eight years after the accused was freed, when the officer in charge of Bengaluru Central Prison lodged a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police on May 20, 2026, as per reports. Police have since launched an investigation.

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Clerk Linked To Rs 6 Lakh Payment

During the probe, police arrested Shankar and questioned him about the circumstances surrounding his release. According to police, Shankar's questioning led investigators to Srikanth S, who was working as a Second Division Assistant (SDA) at the time and is currently a First Division Assistant (FDA) in the Convict Prisoner Section of the Central Prison.

Srikanth was subsequently arrested over his alleged role in the case. Police said he allegedly received Rs 6 lakh for helping create the forged Supreme Court document that was used to obtain Shankar's release.

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DIG Accused By Convict's Wife

Somashekar, who was Chief Superintendent when Shankar was released, came under the scanner during the probe. Police alleged that he did not cooperate with the investigation and concealed information concerning the case. The investigation took another turn when police examined Shankar's wife. During questioning, she allegedly accused Somashekar of sexually exploiting her in connection with efforts to secure her husband's release.

According to the police, her statement and other evidence gathered during the investigation formed the basis for Somashekar's arrest.

The allegation concerns the period when Somashekar was serving as Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison. He is currently serving as a DIG in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services.