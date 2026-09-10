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English NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka Orders Only 2 Stanzas Of Vande Mataram At Govt Events, Sets VIP Exceptions

Karnataka Orders Only 2 Stanzas Of Vande Mataram At Govt Events, Sets VIP Exceptions

Karnataka orders only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at government events, except programmes attended by top constitutional dignitaries.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka government mandates singing only first two Vande Mataram stanzas.
  • This order excludes events attended by top constitutional dignitaries.
  • Congress party previously resolved singing only two stanzas at events.
  • Union Home Ministry had advised singing all six Vande Mataram stanzas.

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) The Congress government in Karnataka has ordered that only the first 2 stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at its programmes, except those attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister or governor.

The order follows a decision taken by the state Cabinet on the playing or singing of Vande Mataram at government programmes and functions held in the state.

In January, the Union Home Ministry directed that all 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, when both are played together. The directive was issued as the Centre marked the 150th year of Vande Mataram.

However, the Congress Working Committee decided on August 19 to abide by its 1937 resolution on Vande Mataram, under which only 2 stanzas of the National Song would be sung at party events.

The decision came after the BJP accused Congress leaders of insulting Vande Mataram by not singing its full version at party events.

The preamble to the state government order said Vande Mataram had played a significant role in fostering nationalism, unity and patriotism during the Indian National Movement.

It said the Union Home Ministry had issued guidelines on the official version of the National Song and the protocol for its singing or playing at various government and public functions.

The guidelines specify occasions for the playing and mass singing of the National Song, it said.

The state government said the order was aimed at ensuring uniformity, dignity and appropriate protocol in the singing or playing of Vande Mataram at government programmes and functions in Karnataka, depending on the occasion.

"In view of the matters explained in the preamble, it is hereby ordered that, in programmes organised by the state government, only the first two stanzas of the song Vande Mataram shall be sung, except at programmes attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister, and governor," the order said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Karnataka's new order regarding Vande Mataram at government events?

The Karnataka government has ordered that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at its programmes. This rule applies except for events attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, or Governor.

Why did the Karnataka government issue this directive?

The order follows a state Cabinet decision to ensure uniformity, dignity, and appropriate protocol for Vande Mataram at government functions. It aims to adhere to existing guidelines from the Union Home Ministry.

How does this differ from the Union Home Ministry's directive on Vande Mataram?

The Union Home Ministry directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung before the National Anthem when both are played together. Karnataka's order limits it to two stanzas for most state-organized events.

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram Karnataka Government
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