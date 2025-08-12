Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNHRC Team Probes Allegations Of Mass Burials In Karnataka’s Dharmasthala, Collects Decades Of Death Records

NHRC Team Probes Allegations Of Mass Burials In Karnataka’s Dharmasthala, Collects Decades Of Death Records

A NHRC team is investigating alleged mass secret burials in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, prompted by a former sanitation worker's claims.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 04:45 PM (IST)

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 12 (PTI) A four-member team from NHRC has arrived in Belthangady taluk and on Tuesday launched a probe into the allegations of mass secret burials in Dharmasthala.

Initiated by the NHRC on its own, the probe involves visits to critical local institutions, including the Gram Panchayat office, the local police station, the Dharmasthala temple premises, and the SIT (Special Investigation Team) office.

During initial consultations, the NHRC team, headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Yuvaraj, gathered records of unnatural death cases spanning decades.

Sanitation workers and other relevant individuals have provided statements to support the investigation. The inquiry is expected to span four to five days, according to the police.

A witness, previously a sanitation worker, claimed and asserted he was forced to bury numerous bodies—many of them women and minors—over several years. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Dharmasthala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
Cities
No Coercive Action Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
No Coercive Action Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
World
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget