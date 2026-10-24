Karnataka MLC Polls Record Up To 87% Turnout Across 4 Seats, Counting On October 27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Voting concluded for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats.

High turnout seen in Congress-BJP-JD(S) alliance contest.

Clashes and money distribution alleged during council polling.

Results test alliance coordination, not state government stability.

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) Voting for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats was held on Friday, featuring a direct face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance.

The four constituencies for which polls were held are South-East Graduates', West Graduates', North-East Teachers' and Bengaluru Teachers'.

The polling that began at 8 am concluded around 4 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27.

While the South-East Graduates' Constituency witnessed a 73.58 per cent voter turnout, the West Graduates' Constituency saw 75.62 per cent. The poll percentage was 86.97 per cent in the North-East Teachers' Constituency, and 81.98 per cent in the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said in a release.

The contest is seen as a test of the BJP-JD(S) coalition's coordination and the ruling party's support base among graduates and teachers.

A total of 43 candidates were in the electoral fray from all four seats.

The BJP has fielded candidates in the South-East Graduates', West Graduates', and North-East Teachers' constituencies, while its ally JD(S) is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers' seat.

In the South-East Graduates' constituency, Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Mutt takes on BJP's K M Suresh. In the West Graduates' constituency, Congress nominee Mohan Limbikai faces sitting BJP MLC S V Sankanur.

In the North-East Teachers' constituency, Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur is contesting against BJP's sitting MLC Shashil G Namoshi. In Bengaluru Teachers', Congress MLC Puttanna is facing JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath.

Some minor incidents occurred during voting, according to official sources.

A clash allegedly broke out between Congress and BJP workers near a polling station at Ambedkar College in Nagarabhavi during polling for the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency. Tension persisted as both sides exchanged abuses and allegations until the police intervened, erected barricades and brought the situation under control, police sources said.

BJP MLA Muniratha accused Congress leaders and workers of conspiring to attack him and his party workers. Congress leaders, in turn, accused the MLA and BJP workers of instigating their workers.

There were reports of some stray incidents and arguments between political party workers in Nelamangala, Anekal and Gadag.

There were allegations of money being distributed at some polling booths in Chikkaballapura and Molakalmuru in Chitradurga.

The BJP currently holds three of the four seats and is seeking to retain them, while the JD(S) aims to wrest the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency from the Congress. The elections will test whether the two alliance partners can transfer their support to each other's candidates.

The Bengaluru contest is significant as Puttanna had switched from the JD(S) to the Congress ahead of the last Assembly elections. Both Puttanna and Ranganath belong to the Vokkaliga community.

The Congress is seeking to retain its lone seat and make gains in the other constituencies. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president B K Hariprasad, ministers and senior party leaders have campaigned across the constituencies.

Though the results are not expected to affect the stability of the state government, a strong showing by the Opposition alliance could provide it with political ammunition against the Congress government, which came to power in 2023.

The 75-member Legislative Council currently has 38 Congress members, 24 from the BJP, six from the JD(S), one Independent and Chairman Saleem Ahmed. Five seats earmarked for government nominations are vacant.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)