Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaK’taka Minister Defends Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro DPR, Says Tejasvi Surya ‘Lacks Inputs’

K’taka Minister Defends Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro DPR, Says Tejasvi Surya ‘Lacks Inputs’

Karnataka Minister Parameshwara defended the Bengaluru-Tumakuru metro extension DPR, countering BJP MP Surya's opposition.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) Defending the decision to float tenders for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 59.6-kilometre metro corridor between Madavara in Bengaluru and the neighbouring city of Tumakuru, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who opposed the move, was unaware of the project background.

Speaking to the media here, Parameshwara, who is also the Tumakuru District In-charge Minister, said, “Parliamentarian Tejasvi Surya has opposed the extension of metro services from Bengaluru to Tumakuru. Probably, he may not have sufficient input on this matter. Every day, thousands of people travel from Tumakuru. The regions of Nelamangala, Dabaspet and Kyatsandra are progressing rapidly.”

“In Bengaluru, there is mounting pressure -- be it in terms of power supply or transportation. Because of these challenges, many people have chosen to settle in the surrounding regions. Tumakuru houses Asia’s largest industrial hub spread across 70,000 acres. Already, 150 industries have been established. The Timex factory and food processing units have come up, and land has been allotted for a Japanese township,” he said.

With development accelerating, Tumakuru requires better connectivity, he argued. “Multi-modal transport -- whether by rail or road -- is essential. This will reduce the pressure on Bengaluru. When neighbouring cities such as Ramanagara, Kolar and Tumakuru develop, the strain on Bengaluru will ease,” he said.

Parameshwara added that the idea of extending metro connectivity to Tumakuru was proposed two to three years ago. “The Chief Minister assured that the proposal would be considered and announced that a feasibility study would be conducted. The feasibility report has come out positively. After that, I held meetings with all stakeholders, and approval was granted for preparing the DPR (Detailed Project Report). Once the DPR is ready, we will examine the budget and identify ways to mobilise resources,” he said.

He further stated that several companies had shown interest in investing under the PPP model.

“When I personally spoke to a few companies, they said they were willing to invest. If the project cost is around Rs 20,000 crore, they assured that they would provide Rs 20,000 crore. They have even submitted an official letter to the Chief Minister in this regard. A company from the Middle East, Qatar, has also shown interest,” he said.

“Despite all this, I don’t understand why Tejasvi Surya made such statements without trying to understand the background. This is not about political rivalry or who wants it and who does not. It is about the development of the state,” Parameshwara said.

“We must think in terms of development. When we are in power, it is our responsibility to ensure the progress of the state. Karnataka is a progressive state, and the world is watching us,” he added.

He refused to label the BJP leader as anti-development. “I will not say he is against development. I won’t say the BJP is against development. People will judge based on their conduct,” he said.

Responding to another question, he said, “Why do students from across the country come to Karnataka and Bengaluru to study engineering and medicine? Those colleges exist everywhere. But the quality of education here is internationally recognised.”

“After liberalisation, many institutions have expressed interest in establishing universities in Karnataka. Liverpool University from England and an Australian university have come forward. Several collaborations are underway. All of this must be viewed from the perspective of the state’s development,” he said.

It can be recalled that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) had recently invited tenders for preparing the DPR for the proposed 59.6-kilometre metro corridor between Madavara and Tumakuru -- a decision criticised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who said the government should instead prioritise the long-pending suburban rail project to improve connectivity to Tumakuru.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka Karnataka 
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Cities
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
India
Delhi Blast: Key Suspect Withdrew From Suicide Plot, Citing ‘Islam Forbids It’
Delhi Blast: Key Suspect Withdrew From Suicide Plot, Citing ‘Islam Forbids It’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget