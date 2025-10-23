Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Minister Clarifies Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s Remarks Focused On AHINDA, Not CM Post

Karnataka Minister Clarifies Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s Remarks Focused On AHINDA, Not CM Post

The controversy started after Yathindra stated that his father, Siddaramaiah, is in the "final phase of his political career" and should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

By : ANI | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi clarified that Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, did not make any statement regarding the Chief Ministerial post. Instead, Yathindra's remarks were aimed at strengthening the AHINDA community, which represents backward classes and Dalits.

AHINDA is the Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru, and Dalitaru (minorities, OBCS, SCs). Speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi said, "The statement from Yathindra is for our AHINDA community, which comprises communities of backward classes and Dalits. He has appealed for leadership in that regard, and it was not about the CM's face. So, people have become confused about it."

He further elaborated that the AHINDA movement, which has been active for 40-50 years, remains committed to its cause, and discussions on its future course will be held at an appropriate time. "This AHINDA community has been going on for 40-50 years. They want to keep this organisation going. So, we will think about what to do next. We don't need to discuss this now, and I don't have any claims against this organisation," Jarkiholi added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had sparked speculation about a potential leadership change in the state Congress government. Yathindra stated that his father, Siddaramaiah, is in the "final phase of his political career" and should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi. MLC Yathindra said that his father, Siddaramaiah, will not contest the 2028 elections.
Discussing the state's successor, Yathindra emphasised that many politicians follow the secular Congress ideology and said that Satish Jarkiholi should lead them.

He added that after 2028, someone should emerge as a leader with similar principles, noting that Satish Jarkiholi is among those who consistently engage in ideological politics.

"My father said he will not contest the 2028 elections. After that, there are so many politicians who follow the secular Congress ideology. Let Satish Jarkiholi lead them all. After 2028, someone should lead, Satish Jarkiholi is also one of those who do ideological politics. Let Satish Jarkiholi guide those who follow that ideology," said Yathindra. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget