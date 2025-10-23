Karnataka Minister Clarifies Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s Remarks Focused On AHINDA, Not CM Post

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi clarified that Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, did not make any statement regarding the Chief Ministerial post. Instead, Yathindra's remarks were aimed at strengthening the AHINDA community, which represents backward classes and Dalits.



AHINDA is the Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru, and Dalitaru (minorities, OBCS, SCs). Speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi said, "The statement from Yathindra is for our AHINDA community, which comprises communities of backward classes and Dalits. He has appealed for leadership in that regard, and it was not about the CM's face. So, people have become confused about it."



He further elaborated that the AHINDA movement, which has been active for 40-50 years, remains committed to its cause, and discussions on its future course will be held at an appropriate time. "This AHINDA community has been going on for 40-50 years. They want to keep this organisation going. So, we will think about what to do next. We don't need to discuss this now, and I don't have any claims against this organisation," Jarkiholi added.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had sparked speculation about a potential leadership change in the state Congress government. Yathindra stated that his father, Siddaramaiah, is in the "final phase of his political career" and should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi. MLC Yathindra said that his father, Siddaramaiah, will not contest the 2028 elections.

Discussing the state's successor, Yathindra emphasised that many politicians follow the secular Congress ideology and said that Satish Jarkiholi should lead them.



He added that after 2028, someone should emerge as a leader with similar principles, noting that Satish Jarkiholi is among those who consistently engage in ideological politics.



"My father said he will not contest the 2028 elections. After that, there are so many politicians who follow the secular Congress ideology. Let Satish Jarkiholi lead them all. After 2028, someone should lead, Satish Jarkiholi is also one of those who do ideological politics. Let Satish Jarkiholi guide those who follow that ideology," said Yathindra. (ANI)

