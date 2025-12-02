Karnataka: Men Lift ATM From Closed Kiosk, Flee With Cart; Machine Later Found Untouched

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka: Men Lift ATM From Closed Kiosk, Flee With Cart; Machine Later Found Untouched

In Belagavi, three men stole an unattended ATM containing over Rs 1 lakh from a kiosk on National Highway 48.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 2 (PTI) Three unidentified men allegedly yanked out and stole an ATM from an unattended kiosk in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The theft occurred on Monday night at a kiosk along National Highway 48 near Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi taluk and was captured on CCTV, they added.

Police said the suspects brought a pushcart, lifted the ATM, loaded it onto the cart, and fled. In one of the CCTV footages, two men were seen pushing the empty cart back towards the kiosk.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said the machine, containing over Rs 1 lakh, was abandoned by the suspects a few metres away when they failed to open it. It was later recovered with the cash intact.

The officer added that the kiosk had been shut and all sensors deactivated, as a new ATM had been opened about 15 days ago, roughly 200 metres from the old site.

The old kiosk had no guard and no staircase, making it easier for the men to carry out the theft.

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway, police said. PTI COR AMP SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Karnataka
