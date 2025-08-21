Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka: Married Man Drives Car Into Lake, Killing Woman Who Rejected Him

Karnataka: Married Man Drives Car Into Lake, Killing Woman Who Rejected Him

In Karnataka, Ravi, a married man, allegedly murdered Shweta by driving his car into a lake after she repeatedly rejected his advances.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman drowned after the car she was traveling in was allegedly driven into a lake by a man whose advances she had repeatedly turned down in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Wednesday. The woman identified as Shweta died in the lake near Chandanahalli. Police said the accused, Ravi, a married man, had known Shweta for years since their time working together. Shweta, who had separated from her husband, had been staying with her parents in recent months.

Investigations suggest Ravi had been pressuring her to accept his proposal, promising to leave his wife, as per a report on NDTV. Shweta, however, is believed to have rejected him on several occasions. Enraged, he allegedly lured her into his car on Wednesday and deliberately steered it into Chandanahalli lake.

While Ravi managed to swim to shore, Shweta was trapped inside and drowned. Local rescue teams launched operations soon after but were unable to save her. Visuals from the spot showed officials pulling the submerged vehicle from the water.

During questioning, Ravi maintained the car had accidentally slipped into the lake, but based on a complaint filed by Shweta’s family, police have booked him for murder. He is currently in custody. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s TVK Maanadu In Madurai: Date, Time & Schedule; 4 Lakh Expected As ‘Thalapathy’ To Deliver Key Address

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Cities
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget