Karnataka: Married Man Drives Car Into Lake, Killing Woman Who Rejected Him

A woman drowned after the car she was traveling in was allegedly driven into a lake by a man whose advances she had repeatedly turned down in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Wednesday. The woman identified as Shweta died in the lake near Chandanahalli. Police said the accused, Ravi, a married man, had known Shweta for years since their time working together. Shweta, who had separated from her husband, had been staying with her parents in recent months.

Investigations suggest Ravi had been pressuring her to accept his proposal, promising to leave his wife, as per a report on NDTV. Shweta, however, is believed to have rejected him on several occasions. Enraged, he allegedly lured her into his car on Wednesday and deliberately steered it into Chandanahalli lake.

While Ravi managed to swim to shore, Shweta was trapped inside and drowned. Local rescue teams launched operations soon after but were unable to save her. Visuals from the spot showed officials pulling the submerged vehicle from the water.

During questioning, Ravi maintained the car had accidentally slipped into the lake, but based on a complaint filed by Shweta’s family, police have booked him for murder. He is currently in custody. Further investigation is underway.

