HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted Over ‘Affair’ Claim With Muslim Woman

Karnataka Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted Over ‘Affair’ Claim With Muslim Woman

A man in Karnataka’s Koppal was brutally attacked at a bus stand after being wrongly suspected of a relationship while trying to mediate a family dispute.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A disturbing case of mob violence has come to light in Karnataka’s Koppal district, where a Hindu man was allegedly assaulted in public after being wrongly suspected of having a relationship with a Muslim woman. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, has triggered local outrage and raised serious concerns about how misinformation and assumptions can quickly escalate into violence.

What Led To Attack

The victim, Venkatesh, was assaulted at a bus stand after he was seen in the company of a woman named Afia and her two children. According to the police, bystanders allegedly misread the situation and assumed that Venkatesh was romantically involved with Afia. This assumption proved to be dangerously incorrect, as per a report on NDTV.

Investigators later confirmed that Venkatesh had known Afia’s family for nearly 15 years and had no personal relationship with her. On the day of the incident, Afia had reportedly left her home following a dispute with her husband, Azmeer, and was on her way to her mother’s house with her children.

Attempt At Mediation Turns Violent

As per the complaint lodged by Venkatesh, Azmeer had approached him earlier and requested that he speak to Afia and try to resolve the disagreement. Acting as a mediator, Venkatesh met Afia at the bus stand to persuade her to return home and settle the issue amicably.

It was during this interaction that a group of men allegedly noticed them together and jumped to conclusions. Believing Venkatesh was involved in an interfaith relationship with Afia, the group allegedly attacked him. Despite repeated attempts by local residents to explain that Venkatesh was a neighbour acting in good faith, the assault reportedly continued, reported News18.

Police Case & Rising Tensions

Following the attack, Venkatesh approached the police and registered a formal complaint. Based on his statement, an FIR was filed against Azmeer, Khajafeer, Indrawali, and several others. Police reiterated that preliminary findings support Venkatesh’s claim that he was only attempting to mediate a domestic dispute.

However, tensions escalated further after the FIR was registered. Members of the Muslim community reportedly gathered outside the police station, demanding that a counter-complaint be filed against Venkatesh. The situation grew tense, with heated exchanges between protesters and police personnel. Visuals from the scene showed a man confronting a policeman aggressively, highlighting the volatile atmosphere.

Police officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway and assured that all versions of events would be examined before further action is taken. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Koppal district?

A Hindu man was assaulted in public after being wrongly suspected of having a relationship with a Muslim woman. The incident occurred at a bus stand.

Why was the man attacked?

Bystanders wrongly assumed the man, Venkatesh, was romantically involved with a woman named Afia. He was actually attempting to mediate a domestic dispute for her.

What was Venkatesh's relationship with Afia?

Venkatesh had known Afia's family for about 15 years and was acting as a mediator in a dispute between Afia and her husband, Azmeer.

What action has been taken by the police?

An FIR has been filed against Azmeer and several others based on Venkatesh's complaint. Police are conducting a detailed investigation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Koppal Karnataka
