Karnataka Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted Over ‘Affair’ Claim With Muslim Woman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A disturbing case of mob violence has come to light in Karnataka’s Koppal district, where a Hindu man was allegedly assaulted in public after being wrongly suspected of having a relationship with a Muslim woman. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, has triggered local outrage and raised serious concerns about how misinformation and assumptions can quickly escalate into violence.

What Led To Attack

The victim, Venkatesh, was assaulted at a bus stand after he was seen in the company of a woman named Afia and her two children. According to the police, bystanders allegedly misread the situation and assumed that Venkatesh was romantically involved with Afia. This assumption proved to be dangerously incorrect, as per a report on NDTV.

Investigators later confirmed that Venkatesh had known Afia’s family for nearly 15 years and had no personal relationship with her. On the day of the incident, Afia had reportedly left her home following a dispute with her husband, Azmeer, and was on her way to her mother’s house with her children.

Attempt At Mediation Turns Violent

As per the complaint lodged by Venkatesh, Azmeer had approached him earlier and requested that he speak to Afia and try to resolve the disagreement. Acting as a mediator, Venkatesh met Afia at the bus stand to persuade her to return home and settle the issue amicably.

It was during this interaction that a group of men allegedly noticed them together and jumped to conclusions. Believing Venkatesh was involved in an interfaith relationship with Afia, the group allegedly attacked him. Despite repeated attempts by local residents to explain that Venkatesh was a neighbour acting in good faith, the assault reportedly continued, reported News18.

Police Case & Rising Tensions

Following the attack, Venkatesh approached the police and registered a formal complaint. Based on his statement, an FIR was filed against Azmeer, Khajafeer, Indrawali, and several others. Police reiterated that preliminary findings support Venkatesh’s claim that he was only attempting to mediate a domestic dispute.

However, tensions escalated further after the FIR was registered. Members of the Muslim community reportedly gathered outside the police station, demanding that a counter-complaint be filed against Venkatesh. The situation grew tense, with heated exchanges between protesters and police personnel. Visuals from the scene showed a man confronting a policeman aggressively, highlighting the volatile atmosphere.

Police officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway and assured that all versions of events would be examined before further action is taken.