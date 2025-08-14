Karnataka Mulls Targeted Health Checks For Auto, Cab Drivers After Spike In Heart Attack Cases

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Mulls Targeted Health Checks For Auto, Cab Drivers After Spike In Heart Attack Cases

Karnataka is considering a health screening program for auto and cab drivers due to a rise in heart attack cases within this group, potentially caused by stress, pollution, and unhealthy lifestyles.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said the state government is mulling a separate health screening programme for autorickshaw and cab drivers amid reports of a rise in heart attack cases among this group.

The Minister was replying to a question raised in the assembly during Question Hour.

He stressed the need to improve the state's health screening system and said the Health department would take action in the days to come.

Citing data from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, which revealed that last year about 20-30 percent of heart attack cases were auto and cab drivers, the Minister said, "it is due to pollution, lack of sleep, dining outside, stress, they may also have BP and diabetes and don't take medicines, also they may have comorbidities, it is everything combined." The government is currently in discussion with unions of auto and cab drivers for a separate screening for them.

Rao further said the government is considering conducting an initial cardiovascular screening for school children. "... School children have mental stress, they will have mental counselling. We are discussing if any initial screening (for cardiovascular health) can be done under it." Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar suggested that the government conduct a massive CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training campaign across the state. PTI KSU ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
