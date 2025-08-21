Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Not a Luxury, But Essential': Karnataka HC Slams Blanket Ban On Bike Taxis, Calls It 'Legally Untenable'

‘Not a Luxury, But Essential’: Karnataka HC Slams Blanket Ban On Bike Taxis, Calls It 'Legally Untenable'

The Karnataka High Court criticised the state's bike taxi ban, deeming its reasoning weak and legally unsustainable.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday criticised the state government’s decision to ban bike taxis, terming its reasoning “thin” and “legally untenable.” Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who headed the bench, pointed out that bike taxis are already permitted in at least 13 states and have become an affordable and lawful mode of urban mobility.

'Essential Part Of Last-Mile Connectivity': Karnataka HC

The court observed that such services are not a luxury but an essential part of last-mile connectivity, offering commuters a cost-effective alternative in congested cities. Dismissing the government’s claim that the Motor Vehicles Act bars bike taxi operations, the bench said a lack of specific regulation cannot justify a blanket ban that threatens the livelihoods of thousands.

“A mere lack of regulation cannot be the basis for a blanket ban that deprives thousands of their right to work under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution,” the Chief Justice remarked, as per a report on PTI.

The Advocate General assured the court that the issue of framing a dedicated policy for bike taxis would be taken up at the highest levels of the government. Until then, the bench directed that no coercive or punitive steps be initiated against operators.

The matter will next be heard on September 22.

Reacting to the ruling, the Bike Taxi Welfare Association welcomed the court’s intervention and expressed willingness to collaborate with the government to ensure safe, sustainable, and legally compliant operations that benefit both commuters and drivers.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
