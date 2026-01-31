Karnataka Govt Mulls Policy To Restrict Social Media Use By Minors, Promote Responsible AI Use

The Karnataka government has indicated it is actively examining the possibility of restricting children’s access to social media platforms, alongside framing clearer guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence. The move comes amid growing concern over the impact of unregulated digital exposure on minors, with lawmakers warning of long-term social and psychological consequences.

The issue sparked a rare moment of cross-party consensus in the Legislative Assembly, where members urged the government to look beyond political differences and confront what was described as a rapidly escalating challenge for families and educators.

BJP MLA Cites Global Examples, Warns Of Deeper Fallout

The discussion was initiated by senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar, who called on the state to recognise what he termed a “digital crisis.” Drawing attention to international developments, Kumar referred to Australia’s recent decision to bar children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, as per PTI.

He cautioned that early and unrestricted exposure to adult content, coupled with the addictive design of many platforms, was disrupting both classrooms and households. Kumar argued that the issue went far beyond screen time, warning that unchecked digital influence was reshaping behaviour, relationships, and learning environments.

“This is a very serious matter, so our state should also take a decision regarding social media,” Kumar said, stressing that while total regulation may be unrealistic, governments cannot afford inaction. He further warned that if such challenges remain unaddressed, democratic institutions risk losing their relevance to everyday life.

Government Acknowledges Risks, Signals Policy Discussions

Responding to the concerns, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge acknowledged the gravity of the situation. He told the House that the state had already taken preliminary steps, citing a “digital detox” initiative rolled out in collaboration with Meta. The programme, he said, had reached nearly three lakh students and one lakh teachers across Karnataka, as per reports.

However, Kharge conceded that isolated initiatives were not enough. He confirmed that discussions were underway on creating a structured policy framework governing both artificial intelligence and social media usage, particularly where children and adolescents are concerned.

Kharge described the concerns raised by members as a “serious matter,” indicating that the government recognises the need for stronger safeguards as digital technologies become more deeply embedded in daily life.

National Survey, Other States Add Momentum

The debate gained additional momentum after Kumar cited the Union government’s Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament a day earlier. The Survey recommended age-based restrictions on social media access and suggested reducing online teaching hours to address rising digital addiction among children.

Kumar also pointed to Goa’s recent decision to impose limits, arguing that Karnataka should not lag behind other jurisdictions responding to similar challenges. He maintained that proactive steps now could prevent deeper societal costs later.

With both ruling and opposition leaders acknowledging the risks, the Assembly discussion signals that Karnataka may soon move towards formal regulations aimed at protecting minors online. While specifics are yet to be finalised, the consensus emerging in the House suggests that social media access and AI governance are set to become key policy priorities for the state.