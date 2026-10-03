Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka faces severe drought, sought ₹3,705.30 crore aid.

Kharge urged PM Modi for urgent drought relief intervention.

Demands include full funds, farmer subsidies, water, power support.

He stressed non-political, urgent assistance for distressed families.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene urgently over the drought situation in Karnataka and release the central assistance sought by the state.

In a letter to Modi on Saturday, Kharge said Karnataka was facing one of its most severe drought situations in recent years, with rainfall shortages, extensive crop damage and mounting difficulties for farming households. He said the state had sought Rs 3,705.30 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) framework against estimated losses of Rs 18,748.23 crore.

Kharge also shared details of six requests he made to the Prime Minister, covering financial assistance, field assessment, farmer compensation, drinking water and power-related support.

Kharge's Six Demands

The Congress chief asked the Centre to send a team to Kalyana Karnataka to conduct an on-ground assessment of drought-related damage. He also sought the release of the entire Rs 3,705.30 crore requested by Karnataka under NDRF and SDRF provisions.

Another demand concerned the calculation of input subsidies for small and marginal farmers. Kharge said the Centre should use Karnataka's updated Bhoomi land records instead of the 2015-16 Agriculture Census to identify eligible beneficiaries.

He further called for the completion of drought declarations for 11 additional taluks currently undergoing ground-truthing. Kharge said these areas, along with any other taluks that meet the criteria, should be considered part of one continuing drought event while determining central assistance.

I am sharing my detailed letter to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, seeking his personal and urgent intervention in view of the severe drought affecting Karnataka.



The State is facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a 58% rainfall… pic.twitter.com/F40kMswcVx — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 3, 2026

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Focus On Water And Power

Kharge's demands also covered drinking water and electricity-related expenses. He sought increased support for ensuring drinking water availability and meeting the cost of substitute power, particularly in areas affected by low reservoir levels in the Cauvery and hydel catchment regions.

The Congress president said the Centre should provide assistance based on the scale of the situation and without political considerations. He put the number of farming families facing distress at more than 31 lakh.

Kharge said, "I am sharing my detailed letter to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, seeking his personal and urgent intervention in view of the severe drought affecting Karnataka. The State is facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a 58% rainfall deficiency as of September, widespread crop losses and severe distress for lakhs of farming families. Karnataka has sought ₹3,705.30 crore in assistance under the NDRF and SDRF framework against estimated losses of ₹18,748.23 crore."

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Appeal To Rise Above Differences

In his letter, Kharge reiterated the six requests, including an immediate Central assessment in Kalyana Karnataka, full release of the Rs 3,705.30 crore sought, revised criteria for calculating input subsidies and expedited drought declarations.

He also called for greater assistance for drinking water and substitute power and urged the Centre to ensure that relief reaches Karnataka without political considerations.

Kharge said that they have made 6 specific requests to the Prime Minister: Immediate assessment, protect small and marginal farmers, complete drought declarations urgently, support drinking water security and ensure fair and urgent assistance," he said, in the letter.

The Congress president also said he had sent a similar communication to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kharge added, "I have also written the same to Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah."

He described drought relief as a humanitarian issue and said political differences between the Union and state governments should not affect the response to the crisis.

"Drought relief is a humanitarian imperative and must rise above political differences between the Centre and the State," Kharge said, urging the Union government to act with urgency and extend timely assistance for sustenance, fodder, water and livelihood security.

Drought Situation Worsens

Kharge's appeal comes as Karnataka continues to report a worsening rainfall and drought situation. The state had initially sought Rs 3,705.30 crore for 101 drought-affected taluks, while subsequent assessments have expanded the number of affected areas. Recent reports said 177 taluks had been declared drought-hit, with further ground assessments under way.

The state has also separately pressed the Centre for faster relief as crop losses and the number of affected areas have increased.