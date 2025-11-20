Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka To Fund Pvt Hospitals For Dog-Bite Treatment; Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Deaths

Karnataka To Fund Pvt Hospitals For Dog-Bite Treatment; Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Deaths

Karnataka revised stray dog attack compensation, allocating Rs 5,000 for injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Karnataka government has released an updated order revising compensation guidelines for people injured or killed in stray dog attacks within the Greater Bengaluru Region, aiming to improve accessibility to treatment and streamline financial support for victims.

Karnataka Boosts Stray Dog Attack Compensation

According to the new directive, individuals who sustain puncture injuries, deep bruising accompanied by lacerations, or multiple bite wounds from stray dogs will be eligible for Rs 5,000 in compensation. While the total amount remains unchanged from the 2023 arrangement, the method of distributing the funds has been altered, as per Econmic Times. Of the Rs 5,000, Rs 3,500 will be transferred directly to the victim by the Urban Development Department, while the remaining Rs 1,500 will be routed to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust under the Health Department.

Officials said this division of funds is intended to ensure that victims can receive immediate medical care, especially at private hospitals. By directing a portion of the compensation to the health trust, the government aims to cover initial treatment costs upfront, preventing instances where hospitals delay or refuse admission because the patient cannot make an advance payment, reported India Today.

The government has also revised norms related to fatal incidents. In cases where a person dies following an attack by a stray dog or from rabies contracted due to a bite, the victim’s family will be entitled to a compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh. Authorities noted that this provision is meant to support families facing sudden loss and the financial strain associated with such tragedies.

Officials said the updated compensation order responds to a growing number of concerns related to stray dog attacks in the city and the challenges victims face in accessing immediate medical support. By modifying the payout structure, the government hopes to reduce treatment delays, strengthen emergency response, and ensure that victims—especially those from economically vulnerable backgrounds—receive timely assistance.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Entertainment
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
India
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget