The Karnataka government has released an updated order revising compensation guidelines for people injured or killed in stray dog attacks within the Greater Bengaluru Region, aiming to improve accessibility to treatment and streamline financial support for victims.

Karnataka Boosts Stray Dog Attack Compensation

According to the new directive, individuals who sustain puncture injuries, deep bruising accompanied by lacerations, or multiple bite wounds from stray dogs will be eligible for Rs 5,000 in compensation. While the total amount remains unchanged from the 2023 arrangement, the method of distributing the funds has been altered, as per Econmic Times. Of the Rs 5,000, Rs 3,500 will be transferred directly to the victim by the Urban Development Department, while the remaining Rs 1,500 will be routed to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust under the Health Department.

Officials said this division of funds is intended to ensure that victims can receive immediate medical care, especially at private hospitals. By directing a portion of the compensation to the health trust, the government aims to cover initial treatment costs upfront, preventing instances where hospitals delay or refuse admission because the patient cannot make an advance payment, reported India Today.

The government has also revised norms related to fatal incidents. In cases where a person dies following an attack by a stray dog or from rabies contracted due to a bite, the victim’s family will be entitled to a compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh. Authorities noted that this provision is meant to support families facing sudden loss and the financial strain associated with such tragedies.

Officials said the updated compensation order responds to a growing number of concerns related to stray dog attacks in the city and the challenges victims face in accessing immediate medical support. By modifying the payout structure, the government hopes to reduce treatment delays, strengthen emergency response, and ensure that victims—especially those from economically vulnerable backgrounds—receive timely assistance.