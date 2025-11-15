Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress Youth Alleges ‘Vote Theft’ Across States, Marches To EC Office In Karnataka

The Karnataka Youth Congress protested in Bengaluru against alleged "vote theft" in recent state elections, echoing Rahul Gandhi's concerns about unfairness in the Bihar assembly polls.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) on Saturday staged a protest here alleging large-scale “vote chori” (vote theft) in elections across various states and demanded accountability from the Election Commission of India and the Centre over alleged electoral irregularities.

The demonstration comes a day after the Congress alleged “vote chori on a gigantic scale” in the Bihar assembly elections, with Rahul Gandhi vowing an in-depth review of the outcome and saying "we could not achieve victory in such an election that was not fair from the very beginning".

The demonstration at Freedom Park here was led by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib, IYC In-charge Manish Sharma, KPYCC President Manjunath Gowda and saw the participation of several senior Congress leaders from Karnataka, including Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Rajya Sabha MP G C Chandrashekhar.

The protesters will also march to the Office of the Election Commission in Bengaluru to submit a memorandum seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and steps to ensure transparency in the electoral system.

The Congress party has recently alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in Haryana assembly polls 2024, Karnataka and Maharashtra elections.

On Friday, Gandhi said that Congress and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of the poll results and make more effective efforts to save democracy.

The ruling NDA decimated the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar to retain power reaffirming Prime Minister Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD.

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11. PTI AMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka CONGRESS
