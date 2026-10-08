Karnataka Congress To Observe 'Black Day' Against Party Leaders' Detention In Delhi

Bengaluru: The KPCC will hold protests across the state on Thursday as part of the Congress' nationwide call to observe a "Black Day" for Indian democracy over the detention of the party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

The protests will be held at the state, district and block/mandal levels, with the main demonstration scheduled at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Queen's Road here from 10.30 am.

Similar protests will be organised at District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committee (BCC) offices across Karnataka.

The Congress had declared October 8 a "Black Day" following the detention and alleged manhandling of Opposition leaders during protests over the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

"The assault on the Leader of the Opposition and elected representatives is an assault on the Constitution itself," the KPCC said, reiterating the party's demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and restoration of what it described as "full integrity" to the electoral system.

KPCC president B K Hariprasad said the Congress would continue this fight relentlessly until Kumar was removed from office and electoral integrity was restored.

Gandhi and Priyanka were among around 90 people detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday after they were stopped from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar to stage a protest, officials said.

They were taken to different police stations and Gandhi and Priyanka were released a little after 8 PM from police detention.

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