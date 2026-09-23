India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka Congress MLA Offers Resignation Over Indi Being Left Out Of Drought List

Karnataka Congress MLA Offers Resignation Over Indi Being Left Out Of Drought List

Congress MLA Yashwanthrayagowda Patil has offered his resignation, citing the failure to declare Indi taluk in Vijayapura drought-affected.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MLA Patil resigned for Indi taluk's drought declaration failure.
  • Indi farmers suffered crop failure due to inadequate rainfall.
  • Patil cited ignored requests, unable to meet constituents' expectations.
  • Resignation letters were submitted to Chief Minister and Speaker.

Congress MLA Yashwanthrayagowda Patil has reportedly offered his resignation from the Karnataka Assembly, citing the state government's failure to declare Indi taluk in Vijayapura district as drought-affected. Patil, who represents the Indi constituency, has submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and also tendered his resignation to the Speaker's office.

In his resignation letter, Patil said farmers and residents of Indi had been facing severe difficulties during 2026-27 after inadequate rainfall damaged crops.

Farmers Face Losses

Patil said the season initially received some rainfall, prompting farmers to borrow money to purchase seeds and fertilisers and begin cultivation. However, he said the subsequent lack of rainfall at the required time resulted in crops withering and drying up.

He said the situation had created difficulties for both residents and livestock in the constituency. He said, "With regard to the above-mentioned subject, the people of Indi constituency in Vijayapura district, which I represent, have been facing severe hardship during the year 2026-27. Initially, there was some rainfall, following which farmers borrowed money and purchased seeds and fertilisers and carried out sowing. However, as there was no rainfall at the required time, the crops have withered and dried up, leaving both people and livestock in a difficult situation."


ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab Landfall Tonight, Schools Shut In Odisha-Andhra; Orange Alert In 6 States As System Nears Coast

Indi Left Out

Patil said a representation was submitted to the chief minister on June 28 seeking drought-hit status for Indi taluk.

He said Indi and Chadachan were the only two taluks in Vijayapura district that had not been included in the drought declaration at the time of his resignation.

He said, "In this regard, a representation was submitted to the Hon’ble Chief Minister on June 28, 2026, requesting that Indi taluk be declared drought-affected. However, out of the 19 taluks in Vijayapura district, Indi and Chadachan are the only two taluks that have not been declared drought-affected."



"So far, 188 taluks across the state have been declared drought-affected. I am a legislator from the ruling party and, keeping in mind that I should not cause embarrassment to our government, I have made several requests and representations with restraint. However, it has now come to a situation where our words and our sentiments appear to have no value," he said.

The number of drought-affected taluks in Karnataka has been changing as the government continues its assessment process. Recent reports have put the statewide figure at 177, with further additions expected as assessments continue.

ALSO READ: Trump Backs India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, Calls For Energy Routes To Bypass Iran

Patil Explains Exit

Patil said he had repeatedly raised the issue while remaining mindful of his position as a legislator from the ruling party. He also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as the lack of consideration given to his requests.

He said: "In the present political environment, he said, those who are powerful and those who resort to pressure tactics are being given importance, while people like us, who believe in a gentle and straightforward approach, are not being given consideration for any of our requests."

He said he was taking the step because he felt unable to meet the expectations of people in his constituency.

"Therefore, as I am unable to respond to the hopes and aspirations of the people of my constituency, I am voluntarily resigning from the post of MLA. I request you to kindly accept my resignation," he said.

Patil had also submitted a resignation in August after being left out of the Karnataka Cabinet expansion, but later withdrew it following discussions with the Congress leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did MLA Yashwanthrayagowda Patil resign from the Karnataka Assembly?

He resigned due to the state government's failure to declare Indi taluk as drought-affected. Farmers in his constituency faced severe difficulties and crop damage from inadequate rainfall.

Which constituency does Yashwanthrayagowda Patil represent?

Yashwanthrayagowda Patil represents the Indi constituency in Vijayapura district. His constituents faced severe hardship during 2026-27 due to crop failure and lack of rainfall.

What impact did the lack of rainfall have on Indi taluk?

Inadequate rainfall caused crops to wither and dry up, leading to severe difficulties for farmers and residents. This situation also affected livestock in the constituency.

Were other taluks in Vijayapura district also not declared drought-affected?

At the time of his resignation, Indi and Chadachan were the only two taluks in Vijayapura district not declared drought-affected. He noted that 188 taluks across the state had been declared drought-affected.

Has MLA Patil resigned before?

Yes, Patil previously submitted a resignation in August after being excluded from the Karnataka Cabinet expansion. However, he later withdrew that resignation following discussions with Congress leadership.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Yashwanthrayagowda Patil Congress MLA Resigns
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘You Will Not Escape’: Rahul Gandhi’s Warning To EC Amid SIR Row
‘You Will Not Escape’: Rahul Gandhi’s Warning To EC Amid SIR Row
India
El Nino Heat May Cause 15,800 Deaths In India By February, Climate Impact Lab Warns
El Nino Heat May Cause 15,800 Deaths In India By February, Climate Impact Lab Warns
India
Meghalaya: 8 Of 12 UDP MLAs Join BJP, Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Them
Meghalaya: 8 Of 12 UDP MLAs Join BJP, Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Them
India
Cyclone Arnab Landfall Tonight, Schools Shut In Odisha-Andhra; Orange Alert In 6 States As System Nears Coast
Cyclone Arnab Landfall Tonight, Schools Shut In Odisha-Andhra; Orange Alert In 6 States
Advertisement

Videos

Election Commission Row: Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over CEC’s Powers and EC Decision-Making
Election Commission Row: SIR Report Triggers Political Storm, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC
Election Commission: Opposition Questions EC Credibility Over Reported Differences Among Commissioners
EC Controversy: Gyanesh Kumar Faces Political Heat Over Reported Differences in Election Commission
Election Commission: EC Report Sparks Questions Over Differences Among Election Commissioners
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget