Karnataka Congress MLA Offers Resignation Over Indi Being Left Out Of Drought List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MLA Patil resigned for Indi taluk's drought declaration failure.

Indi farmers suffered crop failure due to inadequate rainfall.

Patil cited ignored requests, unable to meet constituents' expectations.

Resignation letters were submitted to Chief Minister and Speaker.

Congress MLA Yashwanthrayagowda Patil has reportedly offered his resignation from the Karnataka Assembly, citing the state government's failure to declare Indi taluk in Vijayapura district as drought-affected. Patil, who represents the Indi constituency, has submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and also tendered his resignation to the Speaker's office.

In his resignation letter, Patil said farmers and residents of Indi had been facing severe difficulties during 2026-27 after inadequate rainfall damaged crops.

Farmers Face Losses

Patil said the season initially received some rainfall, prompting farmers to borrow money to purchase seeds and fertilisers and begin cultivation. However, he said the subsequent lack of rainfall at the required time resulted in crops withering and drying up.

He said the situation had created difficulties for both residents and livestock in the constituency. He said, "With regard to the above-mentioned subject, the people of Indi constituency in Vijayapura district, which I represent, have been facing severe hardship during the year 2026-27. Initially, there was some rainfall, following which farmers borrowed money and purchased seeds and fertilisers and carried out sowing. However, as there was no rainfall at the required time, the crops have withered and dried up, leaving both people and livestock in a difficult situation."

Karnataka | Congress MLA Yashwanthrayagowda Patil resigns



Congress MLA Yashwanthrayagowda Patil has offered his resignation from the MLA post, reportedly protesting the non-declaration of Indi taluk as drought-hit.



Patil has submitted his resignation letter to CM DK Shivakumar… pic.twitter.com/a9rr3nry7z — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2026



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Indi Left Out

Patil said a representation was submitted to the chief minister on June 28 seeking drought-hit status for Indi taluk.

He said Indi and Chadachan were the only two taluks in Vijayapura district that had not been included in the drought declaration at the time of his resignation.

He said, "In this regard, a representation was submitted to the Hon’ble Chief Minister on June 28, 2026, requesting that Indi taluk be declared drought-affected. However, out of the 19 taluks in Vijayapura district, Indi and Chadachan are the only two taluks that have not been declared drought-affected."





"So far, 188 taluks across the state have been declared drought-affected. I am a legislator from the ruling party and, keeping in mind that I should not cause embarrassment to our government, I have made several requests and representations with restraint. However, it has now come to a situation where our words and our sentiments appear to have no value," he said.

The number of drought-affected taluks in Karnataka has been changing as the government continues its assessment process. Recent reports have put the statewide figure at 177, with further additions expected as assessments continue.

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Patil Explains Exit

Patil said he had repeatedly raised the issue while remaining mindful of his position as a legislator from the ruling party. He also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as the lack of consideration given to his requests.

He said: "In the present political environment, he said, those who are powerful and those who resort to pressure tactics are being given importance, while people like us, who believe in a gentle and straightforward approach, are not being given consideration for any of our requests."

He said he was taking the step because he felt unable to meet the expectations of people in his constituency.

"Therefore, as I am unable to respond to the hopes and aspirations of the people of my constituency, I am voluntarily resigning from the post of MLA. I request you to kindly accept my resignation," he said.

Patil had also submitted a resignation in August after being left out of the Karnataka Cabinet expansion, but later withdrew it following discussions with the Congress leadership.