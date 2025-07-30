Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Congress Crisis: Siddaramaiah's Snub To Shivakumar — Dy CM Left Out Of Key Meeting

Karnataka Congress Crisis: Siddaramaiah's Snub To Shivakumar — Dy CM Left Out Of Key Meeting

Efforts by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to promote party unity have instead highlighted an alleged widening rifts with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, amid public clashes between rival factions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 06:07 PM (IST)

The efforts by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to strengthen party unity have instead exposed deeper rifts within the state Congress intensifying the ongoing power tussle between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. A series of meetings that began on Tuesday, intended to address MLAs’ concerns and distribute Rs 50 crore in development grants turned contentious as rival factions within the party publicly clashed—even in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s presence.

Although DK Shivakumar, who also holds the posts of Bengaluru Development Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, was not formally invited, he made a brief appearance at one of the sessions and held a private conversation with Siddaramaiah, reported Times of India. The two reportedly discussed preparations for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'voter theft' protest scheduled for August 4 in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah Urges For Unity

Speaking after the meeting, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stressed the need for better coordination among legislators, highlighting the fragile cohesion within the party. The divide became more apparent when Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath, a relative of Shivakumar, voiced concerns during the discussions, as per a report on The New Indian Express. Siddaramaiah responded by urging unity and promised that development grants would be allocated fairly across constituencies.

The meetings at Vidhana Soudha follow a recent internal review led by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who met over 100 party MLAs and ministers to evaluate governance and intra-party equations. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the focus was on monitoring developmental schemes, budget implementation, agriculture funding, and project timelines.

Shivakumar’s limited role in the discussions fueled speculation about a widening leadership gap. However, he later dismissed such talk, stating that it was within the Chief Minister’s rights to hold such deliberations.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On India, 'Plus Penalty' From August 1, Cites ‘Obnoxious’ Trade Barriers, Russia Ties
Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On India, 'Plus Penalty' From August 1, Cites ‘Obnoxious’ Trade Barriers, Russia Ties
Science
GSLV-F16 Successfully Launches NISAR, NASA-ISRO’s Earth-Mapping Satellite Now In Orbit
GSLV-F16 Successfully Launches NISAR, NASA-ISRO’s Earth-Mapping Satellite Now In Orbit
India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
‘Your Conduct Doesn't Inspire Confidence’: SC Grills Justice Varma, Says ‘CJI Is Not A Post Office’
‘Your Conduct Doesn't Inspire Confidence’: SC Grills Justice Varma, Says ‘CJI Is Not A Post Office’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget