'They Know All Because They're Infosys?': Siddaramaiah Slams Murthys On Caste Survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy for refusing to take part in the state’s caste-based socio-economic survey, calling their decision “misinformed” and based on a “wrong understanding” of the initiative. The Chief Minister questioned whether the couple would adopt the same stance if the central government were to conduct a similar caste census.

Karnataka Leaders Slam Sudha, Narayana Murthy

“It is wrong to think of the survey as one meant only for backward classes,” he said, stressing that the survey covers all communities across the state’s seven crore population and seeks to gather comprehensive data on economic, educational, and social conditions, as per ANI.

Siddaramaiah explained that the exercise includes upper castes and economically weaker sections, and is aimed at shaping welfare measures such as the Shakti Yojana. He added that the government had undertaken extensive awareness campaigns to clarify the purpose of the survey and encourage participation.

Minister Priyank Kharge also voiced disappointment over Sudha Murthy’s refusal, calling it unexpected from a parliamentarian and widely respected public figure. “You could have chosen not to answer a few questions, but to reject the survey entirely sends the wrong message,” he remarked, suggesting that her decision might have been influenced by BJP leaders given her proximity to the party.

Earlier, Sudha and Narayana Murthy had submitted a letter to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission declaring that they do not belong to any backward community and would not participate in the survey. “We and our family will not participate in the census, and we are confirming it through this letter,” they stated.

The socio-economic and educational survey, launched on September 22, concluded in most districts on October 12, with Bengaluru’s deadline extended to October 24.

