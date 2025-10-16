Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Cabinet Moves To Restrict RSS Activities In Public, Govt Spaces

Karnataka Cabinet Moves To Restrict RSS Activities In Public, Govt Spaces

Karnataka's cabinet approved rules regulating RSS activities in public spaces, requiring government permission for marches and events.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the framing of rules aimed at regulating the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations, particularly regarding marches and events in government-owned or public spaces. The decision follows a letter from Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging restrictions on RSS operations within government institutions.

Karnataka Cabinet Moves To Restrict RSS Activities 

Addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Kharge said, as per a report on PTI, "The rules we want to bring is regarding public places, government schools, colleges, government premises, government owned institutions and aided institutions. We will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home department, Law Department, and the Education Department to frame a new rule. In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution."

Kharge clarified that while the government cannot directly control any organisation, public activities and marches will now require explicit government permission. “From now on, you cannot do whatever you want in public places or roads. Whatever you have to do has to be done after seeking the government’s permission,” he said.

He added that the government will have discretion to grant or deny approval based on established parameters. “You cannot walk on the road waving sticks or take out ‘Patha Sanchalana’ (march) just by giving intimation to the authorities. All these aspects will be part of the rules we are going to introduce,” the minister said.

The move is being seen as an attempt to tighten oversight on public demonstrations and maintain order in government and public spaces, while ensuring that such regulations remain constitutionally compliant.

ALSO READ: '21st Century Belongs To 1.4 Billion Indians': PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka RSS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Cities
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget