Karnataka Cabinet Moves To Restrict RSS Activities In Public, Govt Spaces

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the framing of rules aimed at regulating the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations, particularly regarding marches and events in government-owned or public spaces. The decision follows a letter from Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging restrictions on RSS operations within government institutions.

Karnataka Cabinet Moves To Restrict RSS Activities

Addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Kharge said, as per a report on PTI, "The rules we want to bring is regarding public places, government schools, colleges, government premises, government owned institutions and aided institutions. We will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home department, Law Department, and the Education Department to frame a new rule. In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution."

Kharge clarified that while the government cannot directly control any organisation, public activities and marches will now require explicit government permission. “From now on, you cannot do whatever you want in public places or roads. Whatever you have to do has to be done after seeking the government’s permission,” he said.

He added that the government will have discretion to grant or deny approval based on established parameters. “You cannot walk on the road waving sticks or take out ‘Patha Sanchalana’ (march) just by giving intimation to the authorities. All these aspects will be part of the rules we are going to introduce,” the minister said.

The move is being seen as an attempt to tighten oversight on public demonstrations and maintain order in government and public spaces, while ensuring that such regulations remain constitutionally compliant.

