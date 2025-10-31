Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka: BJP Leader’s Son Caught On CCTV Assaulting Toll Staff After Being Asked To Pay

Karnataka: BJP Leader’s Son Caught On CCTV Assaulting Toll Staff After Being Asked To Pay

A video surfaced showing Samarthgouda, son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil, and friends assaulting a toll booth staffer on the Vijayapura-Kalaburagi highway after refusing to pay.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Oct 31 (PTI) A CCTV footage, purportedly showing a BJP leader's son and his friends assaulting and verbally abusing a staffer at a toll booth on the Vijayapura-Kalaburagi highway after being asked to pay the toll, has gone viral, police said on Friday.

The incident, which purportedly occurred at Kannoli on Thursday, was captured on a CCTV camera, they said.

In the video that went viral on social media, the BJP leader Vijugouda Patil's son Samarthgouda and his friends were seen assaulting and abusing the toll booth staffer, police added.

According to police, Samarthgouda and his friends were travelling from Vijayapura to Sindagi in a vehicle. When they were stopped at the toll booth and asked to pay the toll, Samarthgouda allegedly told the staffer, "Do you know who I am? I am the son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil." When the staffer asked, "Which Vijugouda?", Samarthgouda and his friends assaulted and abused him, as seen in the video, police said.

Other toll booth staff intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. In the incident, Sangappa, a toll staffer, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Sindagi Taluk Hospital, police said.

"We have not received any complaint from the toll staff in this regard yet," a senior police officer said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Karnataka
