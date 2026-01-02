Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBallari Clash: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara Orders Probe, Report Awaited

Ballari Clash: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara Orders Probe, Report Awaited

A clash between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy in Ballari resulted in one death.

By : ANI | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 03:04 PM (IST)

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Firday said that he has ordered an enquiry into the clash outside BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence in Ballari, in which one person was killed.

Speaking to the reporters G Parameshwara said, "They pelted stones at each other, and one person died in the clash. I have ordered an inquiry...! was told that 11 people have been registered in the charge sheet and some people have been arrested. So once the complete report comes, I'll be able to share the exact information with the media."

Supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA G Janardhana clashed outside the latter's residence in Ballari over putting up of banners for an upcoming event to install the Valmiki statue on January 3. Two groups got involved in hand-to-hand combat and stone-pelting, and later firing, prompting police to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, police said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA BY Vijayendra blamed Congress MLA Bharath Reddy over the incident and said that there's no fear of the police department. "Bharath Reddy and his supporters had created a ruckus near the house of MLA Janardhan Reddy. Unwanted situation was created. The way the incident took place clearly indicates that there's no fear for police department. Police stations have become Congress offices. BJP strongly condemn this goondaism by local MLA Bharath Reddy," he said.

SP Ballari said that the shots were fired from a private weapon. The police have registered four cases on the charges of murder, attempt to murder, offence against SC-ST, and a suo-moto case against all the people involved in the riot.

"So far, it appears that the bullet was fired from a private weapon. A total of four cases have been filed, one murder case, one attempt to murder, one SC-ST case and one suo motto case filed by the police against all the people involved in the riot," SP Ranjith kumar Bandaru said.

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the clash was a "pre-planned conspiracy" to murder BJP MLA. "A group gathered and came and put up banners inside the compound of Janardhan Reddy's house. What fault is there on the part of Janardhan Reddy in this? They themselves fired the shots, they themselves committed the murder, and now blaming Janardhan Reddy is unforgivable. There was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack Janardhan Reddy and murder him," he said.

"It is clear who fired the shot. They are now calling it a misfire. If it had happened from Janardhan Reddy's side, would they have written it as a misfire? There has been pressure from above to write it as a misfire," he added. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
