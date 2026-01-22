Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHigh Drama In Karnataka Assembly; Governor Reads Only Opening Lines Of Assembly Address

High Drama In Karnataka Assembly; Governor Reads Only Opening Lines Of Assembly Address

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused Governor Gehlot of violating the Constitution by not reading the government-prepared speech to the legislature.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 01:52 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) Accusing Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of reading his own speech instead of the one prepared by the state government during his customary address to the legislature, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday charged the former with failing to discharge his duties and responsibilities as prescribed by the Constitution.

The governor has violated the Constitution by not reading the full speech prepared by the government, and acted like a "puppet" in the hands of the central government, he charged.

The CM lashed out at the governor after Gehlot had earlier concluded his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature here after reading just two lines from the speech.

"Every new year, the governor has to address the joint session and he has to read the speech prepared by the state cabinet. That is constitutional. Because, article 176 of the Indian Constitution and Article 163 says he or she -- the Governor --shall read the speech prepared by the government or the cabinet," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"Today, instead of reading the speech prepared by the cabinet, he spoke the speech prepared by himself. This is against the provisions of the Indian Constitution. It clearly violates article 176 and 163 of the Constitution. Therefore it is not going to be the speech of the Governor. He has not discharged his duties as per the Constitution. He has not discharged his responsibilities as prescribed by the Indian Constitution," the CM charged.

"Therefore we are going to protest against the attitude of the governor. We are examining whether to approach the Supreme Court or not. We will let you know," he added.

Gehlot on Wednesday had refused to deliver the customary address to the Karnataka legislature scheduled for Thursday, taking exception to certain references to the Centre "repealing" the UPA-era MGNREGA.

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government prepared speech, which allegedly makes critical reference to the Centre and its policies, touching upon the MGNREGA and issues including devolution of funds seem to have irked the governor, who wanted them to be deleted. PTI KSU AMP SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka SIddaramaiah
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Election 2025
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Cities
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Breaking News: SIT to Recreate Scene as Investigation into Yuvraj’s Tragic Death Intensifies
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Voices Support for Shankaracharya, Slams Government Negligence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget