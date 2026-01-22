High Drama In Karnataka Assembly; Governor Reads Only Opening Lines Of Assembly Address

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) Accusing Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of reading his own speech instead of the one prepared by the state government during his customary address to the legislature, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday charged the former with failing to discharge his duties and responsibilities as prescribed by the Constitution.

The governor has violated the Constitution by not reading the full speech prepared by the government, and acted like a "puppet" in the hands of the central government, he charged.

The CM lashed out at the governor after Gehlot had earlier concluded his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature here after reading just two lines from the speech.

"Every new year, the governor has to address the joint session and he has to read the speech prepared by the state cabinet. That is constitutional. Because, article 176 of the Indian Constitution and Article 163 says he or she -- the Governor --shall read the speech prepared by the government or the cabinet," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"Today, instead of reading the speech prepared by the cabinet, he spoke the speech prepared by himself. This is against the provisions of the Indian Constitution. It clearly violates article 176 and 163 of the Constitution. Therefore it is not going to be the speech of the Governor. He has not discharged his duties as per the Constitution. He has not discharged his responsibilities as prescribed by the Indian Constitution," the CM charged.

"Therefore we are going to protest against the attitude of the governor. We are examining whether to approach the Supreme Court or not. We will let you know," he added.

Gehlot on Wednesday had refused to deliver the customary address to the Karnataka legislature scheduled for Thursday, taking exception to certain references to the Centre "repealing" the UPA-era MGNREGA.

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government prepared speech, which allegedly makes critical reference to the Centre and its policies, touching upon the MGNREGA and issues including devolution of funds seem to have irked the governor, who wanted them to be deleted. PTI KSU AMP SA

