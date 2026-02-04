Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia20 Schoolchildren Hospitalised In Karnataka’s Bidar After Suspected Midday Meal Food Poisoning

20 Schoolchildren Hospitalised In Karnataka’s Bidar After Suspected Midday Meal Food Poisoning

Twenty students from a government school in Bidar, Karnataka, were hospitalized with suspected food poisoning after consuming midday meals.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bidar (Karnataka), Feb 4 (PTI) As many as twenty children of a government school in this district have been admitted to a hospital due to suspected food poisoning after they had their midday meals, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Jamaalapura government primary school in Aurad taluk of this district, they said.

According to officials, after having their midday meals consisting sambar, rice and other items, some of the students complained of stomach ache, and developed nausea and dysentery. Some of them even vomitted.

Growing anxious, the teachers rushed all 58 students of the school to Aurad Taluk Hospital as a precautionary measure. They were given required medication. Of them, only 20 showed symptoms of illness and were hospitalised, a senior official said.

"Twenty children were admitted to hospital for treatment and are now stated to be out of danger. They suspected to have developed food poisoning after consuming their midday meals. Of them, five to six students are still admitted, and a decision on their discharge will be taken after further observation," he said.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma told PTI that the children are presently stable. Samples of the food served have been collected and sent for laboratory testing.

"Further action will be initiated based on the report. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible," she added. PTI AMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed

Frequently Asked Questions

How many children were affected by suspected food poisoning?

Twenty children were admitted to the hospital due to suspected food poisoning after consuming their midday meals. They are currently out of danger, with some still under observation.

Where did the suspected food poisoning incident occur?

The incident occurred at Jamaalapura government primary school in Aurad taluk of Bidar district in Karnataka.

What were the symptoms experienced by the children?

The children complained of stomach ache, nausea, and dysentery. Some also vomited after having their midday meal.

What action is being taken by the authorities?

Samples of the food served have been collected for laboratory testing. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible based on the report.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
India
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
Cities
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Offers PM Modi Gen. Naravane’s Book Amid Laddakh Discussion in Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget