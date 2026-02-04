20 Schoolchildren Hospitalised In Karnataka’s Bidar After Suspected Midday Meal Food Poisoning

Twenty children were admitted to the hospital due to suspected food poisoning after consuming their midday meals. They are currently out of danger, with some still under observation.
Twenty students from a government school in Bidar, Karnataka, were hospitalized with suspected food poisoning after consuming midday meals.
Bidar (Karnataka), Feb 4 (PTI) As many as twenty children of a government school in this district have been admitted to a hospital due to suspected food poisoning after they had their midday meals, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at Jamaalapura government primary school in Aurad taluk of this district, they said.
According to officials, after having their midday meals consisting sambar, rice and other items, some of the students complained of stomach ache, and developed nausea and dysentery. Some of them even vomitted.
Growing anxious, the teachers rushed all 58 students of the school to Aurad Taluk Hospital as a precautionary measure. They were given required medication. Of them, only 20 showed symptoms of illness and were hospitalised, a senior official said.
"Twenty children were admitted to hospital for treatment and are now stated to be out of danger. They suspected to have developed food poisoning after consuming their midday meals. Of them, five to six students are still admitted, and a decision on their discharge will be taken after further observation," he said.
Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma told PTI that the children are presently stable. Samples of the food served have been collected and sent for laboratory testing.
"Further action will be initiated based on the report. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible," she added. PTI AMP ADB
