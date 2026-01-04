Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid allegations of intimidation and political pressure during the recent Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has launched a sharp attack on the ruling alliance after candidates backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena were elected unopposed in a majority of seats. The civic polls witnessed what political rivals described as a “competition from Chanda to Banda” among the BJP, Shinde faction and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP group to ensure unopposed victories.

Opposition parties, however, alleged that the process was a sham, marked by coercion, threats and misuse of power to prevent rival candidates from filing nominations.

Sanjay Raut Highlights Election Intimidation

The controversy intensified after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut shared a video on social media allegedly showing Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar threatening former MP Haribhau Rathod with the withdrawal of his security cover. Raut also claimed that candidates from opposition parties were pressured by both the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) during the nomination process.

Adding to the political heat, Raut remarked that “people’s eyes will pop out” once the figures submitted by each candidate come to light, hinting at alleged financial irregularities behind the unopposed wins.

Election Results Influenced By Pressure

Weighing in on the issue, Kapil Sibal took to X (formerly Twitter) and described the situation as alarming. He pointed out that candidates backed by the BJP and the Shinde faction were elected unopposed in 68 out of 69 seats in Maharashtra. “Our electoral system is in crisis. Election results now appear to be decided by the power of money and political pressure,” Sibal said, questioning whether the Election Commission was concerned about the developments.

Maharashtra Civic Polls



BJP and Shinde Shiv Sena nominees:



In 68 of 69 seats across municipal corporation :



Elected unopposed !



Our electoral system in crisis



Money power and political clout seems to be determining electoral outcomes !



Is the Election Commission worried ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also criticised the trend of unopposed elections while releasing his party’s manifesto in Mumbai. Thackeray demanded the resignation of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, alleging undue pressure on candidates, and called for fresh elections in seats where candidates were elected unopposed.

MNS president Raj Thackeray, targeting the BJP, drew a comparison with West Bengal and warned the ruling dispensation against treading a dangerous path. “Those in power should not forget that such actions can push the system in the wrong direction,” he cautioned.