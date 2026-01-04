Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘68 BJP-Shinde Candidates Unopposed’: Kapil Sibal Warns Of Money, Pressure In Polls

‘68 BJP-Shinde Candidates Unopposed’: Kapil Sibal Warns Of Money, Pressure In Polls

Kapil Sibal, Uddhav Thackeray slam unopposed BJP-Shinde wins in Maharashtra civic polls amid allegations of pressure.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid allegations of intimidation and political pressure during the recent Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has launched a sharp attack on the ruling alliance after candidates backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena were elected unopposed in a majority of seats. The civic polls witnessed what political rivals described as a “competition from Chanda to Banda” among the BJP, Shinde faction and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP group to ensure unopposed victories.

Opposition parties, however, alleged that the process was a sham, marked by coercion, threats and misuse of power to prevent rival candidates from filing nominations.

Sanjay Raut Highlights Election Intimidation

The controversy intensified after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut shared a video on social media allegedly showing Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar threatening former MP Haribhau Rathod with the withdrawal of his security cover. Raut also claimed that candidates from opposition parties were pressured by both the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) during the nomination process.

Adding to the political heat, Raut remarked that “people’s eyes will pop out” once the figures submitted by each candidate come to light, hinting at alleged financial irregularities behind the unopposed wins.

Election Results Influenced By Pressure

Weighing in on the issue, Kapil Sibal took to X (formerly Twitter) and described the situation as alarming. He pointed out that candidates backed by the BJP and the Shinde faction were elected unopposed in 68 out of 69 seats in Maharashtra. “Our electoral system is in crisis. Election results now appear to be decided by the power of money and political pressure,” Sibal said, questioning whether the Election Commission was concerned about the developments.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also criticised the trend of unopposed elections while releasing his party’s manifesto in Mumbai. Thackeray demanded the resignation of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, alleging undue pressure on candidates, and called for fresh elections in seats where candidates were elected unopposed.

MNS president Raj Thackeray, targeting the BJP, drew a comparison with West Bengal and warned the ruling dispensation against treading a dangerous path. “Those in power should not forget that such actions can push the system in the wrong direction,” he cautioned.

Related Video

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the recent Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra?

Candidates backed by the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena were elected unopposed in a majority of seats, leading to allegations of intimidation and political pressure from opposition parties.

What allegations have been made against the election process?

Opposition parties allege that the process was a sham, marked by coercion, threats, and misuse of power to prevent rival candidates from filing nominations.

What did Kapil Sibal say about the election results?

Kapil Sibal stated that the electoral system is in crisis and that election results now appear to be decided by money power and political pressure, questioning the Election Commission's concern.

What was Sanjay Raut's claim regarding the election intimidation?

Sanjay Raut shared a video allegedly showing the Assembly Speaker threatening an ex-MP and claimed that opposition candidates were pressured by the MNS and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction).

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sibal BJP Shinde Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Closely Monitoring Situation': India Expresses Concern Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
India Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
World
Release Maduro Immediately: China Asks US To Resolve Matter Through Dialogue
Release Maduro Immediately: China Asks US To Resolve Matter Through Dialogue
Celebrities
Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Confirm Separation After 16 Years Of Marriage: ‘For The Sake Of Our Children…’
Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Confirm Separation After 16 Years Of Marriage: ‘For The Sake Of Our Children…’
World
Maduro Received Chinese Envoy Hours Before US Forces Captured Him In Caracas
Maduro Received Chinese Envoy Hours Before US Forces Captured Him In Caracas
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget