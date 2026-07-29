Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanpur man accused wife of poisoning family tea.

Wife denied allegations, citing turmeric and cloves only.

She claims husband fabricated case amidst existing disputes.

Wife cited financial exploitation, previous dowry allegations.

An alleged slow-poisoning case in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has taken a dramatic turn, with the woman accused of attempting to poison her husband and in-laws rejecting the allegations and claiming she has been falsely implicated. The case, which prompted a police investigation after the husband's complaint, has now evolved into a bitter marital dispute, with both sides making serious accusations against each other.

Chartered accountant Himanshu Gupta had accused his wife, Jyoti Gupta, of secretly mixing a harmful substance into the tea served to him and his parents over an extended period. However, Jyoti has dismissed the allegations, saying the claims were fabricated to facilitate a divorce and allow her husband to marry another woman.

Hidden Camera Footage Leads To Police Probe

The controversy came to light after Himanshu approached the police, alleging that his wife had been adding a slow-acting poisonous substance to the family's tea.

According to his complaint, growing suspicion prompted him to install a hidden camera inside the house. He claimed the footage showed Jyoti pouring a substance from a bottle into the tea before serving it, as per reports.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation to verify the allegations and examine the evidence submitted by the complainant.

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Wife Says Tea Contained Only Turmeric and Cloves

Responding to the accusations, Jyoti Gupta, a laboratory technician at a government hospital, denied ever mixing poison into the tea.

She claimed her husband himself had asked her to add turmeric and cloves, saying the ingredients would improve his mother's health and help ease tensions within the family.

According to Jyoti, Himanshu had also shared several Instagram videos with her promoting the practice under the title "Saas ko vaash karne ka upay" (how to get control over your mother-in-law), which she believed were harmless.

Maintaining that she had done nothing wrong, she said the tea never contained chemicals or poison and expressed her willingness to cooperate with investigators.

She also claimed she had already given the same explanation to the police and alleged that the videos were now being interpreted differently to strengthen the case against her.

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Questions Raised Over Timing and Marital Dispute

Jyoti questioned why the alleged hidden camera footage, which she claimed was around 18 months old, had not been presented to the police earlier if it was genuine evidence.

She alleged that the recordings were being circulated only now because legal disputes between the couple are already underway.

According to Jyoti, she has previously filed cases against her husband and his family alleging dowry harassment, domestic violence and physical assault, adding that police have already filed charge sheets in those cases.

She further accused her husband of financial exploitation, claiming her late father, a property dealer, spent nearly Rs 75 lakh on their wedding. She alleged that after the marriage, Himanshu began demanding a commercial plot worth crores from her family.

Jyoti also claimed that her husband had misrepresented his employment status before marriage, alleging that although he claimed to be working in Pune, he never relocated there and instead depended on her income while also taking money from her for household expenses.