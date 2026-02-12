Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash

Shivam Mishra, son of a Kanpur tobacco businessman, arrested in connection with a Lamborghini crash that triggered outrage.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Shivam Mishra, the son of a prominent tobacco businessman in Kanpur, has been arrested in connection with a high-profile Lamborghini crash that drew widespread attention in the city. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra in the connection with the accident in city's upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on February 8 that left six people injured and several vehicles damaged.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal confirmed to PTI that the 35‑year‑old accused would be presented before a court.

“He has been arrested and will be produced within the hour,” Lal stated.

The arrest follows mounting scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding the luxury car accident.

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash

Police confirmed that Mishra was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation into the crash, which involved a high-end Lamborghini and reportedly led to significant damage. Authorities are examining whether traffic rules were violated and if any criminal negligence was involved.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a Lamborghini Revuelto, a luxury sports car valued at over Rs 10 crore, ploughed into pedestrians and vehicles in the busy Gwaltoli locality around 3 pm. One of the injured, 18‑year‑old e‑rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq, filed a complaint. However, the defense later claimed Taufeeq was reluctant to pursue legal proceedings.

On Wednesday, the case took an unexpected turn when a man named Mohan stepped forward, asserting that he was the designated driver and not Shivam Mishra, who had been accused of being behind the wheel.

Police dismissed this claim, insisting that evidence gathered during the investigation clearly showed Mishra was driving the car when it struck pedestrians and other vehicles along the crowded stretch.

According to police officials, the luxury sports car allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles, triggering chaos on the road. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as damaged vehicles lined the street and injured individuals were rushed for medical assistance.

Police dismissed this claim, insisting that evidence gathered during the investigation clearly showed Mishra was driving the car when it struck pedestrians and other vehicles along the crowded stretch.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kanpur
Embed widget