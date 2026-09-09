India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaKanpur Engineer Released After Russia Detention, Wife Thanks BJP MP

Kanpur Engineer Released After Russia Detention, Wife Thanks BJP MP

Sneha said her husband was freed after his employer arranged legal assistance and remained in constant touch with her throughout the ordeal.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 08:01 AM (IST)

Days after being detained in Russia, Kanpur-based engineer Chandan Gupta has been released and has safely returned home, his wife Sneha Gupta confirmed in a video statement. Sneha said her husband was freed after his employer arranged legal assistance and remained in constant touch with her throughout the ordeal. She also thanked BJP MP Seema Dwivedi and members of the Sarv Vaishya Samaj for helping escalate the matter with the authorities and drawing public attention to the case.

The development comes as a major relief for the family after Sneha had earlier appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing concern over her husband's safety and saying she had no information about his whereabouts.

Employer Arranged Lawyer, Says Wife

Sneha, who is based in Moscow, said she was initially unaware that Chandan had been detained. According to her, he was taken into custody at around 11.40 pm on Saturday, and both his phone and passport were seized. She learnt about the incident through a friend who had been with him.

After discovering what had happened, she immediately contacted Chandan's employer, UFlex Ltd. Sneha credited the Noida-based company for supporting her during the crisis, saying its Russia administration team and unit head stayed in regular contact with her.

She said the company also hired a lawyer for Chandan, whose legal assistance eventually led to his release.

“The administration department here and the unit head were continuously in touch with me. They also hired a lawyer for my husband, with whose help he was released,” she said.

Wife Feared He Could Be Forced Into Russian Army

Before Chandan's release, Sneha had publicly alleged that her husband could be pressured into joining the Russian military. She had sought intervention from Indian authorities to ensure his safe return.

According to her earlier account, Chandan had travelled to Russia on a work visa for a professional assignment. The couple, who are from Kanpur, have a 10-year-old son.

Sneha had maintained that her husband had committed no offence and claimed that foreign nationals, including Indians, were being approached for military recruitment due to personnel shortages in the Russian armed forces.

Following his release, she also rejected media reports carrying allegations against Chandan, calling them baseless. While declining to discuss the details, she said there was no evidence to support those claims.

She added that being away from India had made the situation especially difficult, and thanked everyone who supported her during the crisis.

The exact reasons behind Chandan's detention, the allegations against him and whether any military recruitment attempt was involved remain unclear. No official statement has been issued on the matter so far.

During the detention, the Indian Embassy in Russia had said it was in touch with Sneha as well as the local authorities. It had described the matter as a legal issue under investigation by Russian law enforcement and confirmed that it had sought consular access to Chandan.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 09 Sep 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News RUSSIA Kanpur Engineer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi: Two shooters injured in gunfight with Himanshu Bhau gang in Rohini
Delhi: Two shooters injured in gunfight with Himanshu Bhau gang in Rohini
India
Businessman's Delhi home burgled of valuables worth crores; two domestic helps under scanner
Businessman's Delhi home burgled of valuables worth crores; two domestic helps under scanner
India
Punjab govt to implement 'no work, no pay' as employees extend pen-down till Sep 11
Punjab govt to implement 'no work, no pay' as employees extend pen-down till Sep 11
India
NHRC notice to all states, UTs after youth dies of snakebite due to lack of facilities at UP hospital
NHRC notice to all states, UTs after youth dies of snakebite due to lack of facilities at UP hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Eiffel Tower Strike: Paris Landmark Shut as Staff Protest Alleged Removal of Female Workers
Punjab Employees Protest: Temporary Staff Demand Permanent Jobs, Raise Allowance Issues
Punjab Sangrur Case: BJP, Congress Target Mann Govt Over Gulzar Singh Suicide, Demand Resignations
Railway Modernisation: Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Freight Corridor, Bullet Train & New Rail Projects
Punjab Sangrur Case: BJP Demands CM Bhagwant Mann’s Resignation Over Gulzar Singh Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget