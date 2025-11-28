Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFour Kannur University Law Students Contest Kerala Local Body Polls As CPM Candidates

Four Kannur University Law Students Contest Kerala Local Body Polls As CPM Candidates

Four Kannur University law students step into Kerala’s local body polls as CPM candidates, balancing academics, activism and grassroots political roles.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Kannur (HP) [India], November 28: Stepping beyond the boundaries of academics, four law students from Kannur University's Palayad campus are contesting in the upcoming Kerala local body elections, each representing the CPI(M) across four districts.

Three of the candidates -- Anupriya Krishna, Ashrin Kalakkat and Aswathi Das -- are classmates pursuing their LLM and practising lawyers. The trio, who also share a residence near the Palayad campus, have taken the political plunge while continuing their higher studies. The fourth candidate, Shivani Parambatt, is an LLB student.

Anupriya Krishna is contesting from Ward 11 of the Alakode Grama Panchayat (Alakode Town) in Kannur district. Ashrin Kalakkat, who has served as area secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the ruling CPI (M) 's student wing, and as chairperson of Thrissur Government College, is contesting from Ward 11 of Irinjalakuda Municipality in Thrissur district.

Aswathi Das, contesting from Ward 6 of Kollengode Grama Panchayat in Palakkad district, previously served as SFI unit president at Kerala Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram and currently serves as vice president of the Peroorkada Area Committee.

Meanwhile, Shivani Parambatt, the sole undergraduate among the four, is contesting from Ward 9 of Pulpatta Panchayat in Malappuram district.

All four candidates bring backgrounds in student leadership and activism, marking a notable example of young legal professionals entering grassroots politics while juggling academics and law practice. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Kerala Local Body Elections Kannur University CPM Candidates
