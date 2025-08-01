Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Congress Is Always First To Support Anti-National Comments': Kangana Ranaut Slams RaGa For Backing Trump

She also condemned opposition protests in Parliament regarding Bihar's electoral rolls, accusing them of "hooliganism" and disrupting proceedings with a "negative mindset."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:34 PM (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday slammed the Congress, saying it is the first one to support any anti-national remarks. 

The actor-politician's comment came a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi backed US President Donald Trump's remark, saying India has a "dead economy". 

Ranaut also condemned the protests by the opposition in both Houses of Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The opposition has been demanding a discussion in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha over the SIR and stalling the proceedings of the House. 

"A spectacle is being created in Parliament every day... Attempts are being made to indulge in hooliganism. The Speaker is not even given a chance to speak. If someone says anything against the country, Congress is the first to support it," said the Mandi MP outside the Parliament. 

"Having such a negative mindset about the country this is the doing of Congress. The condition of Parliament has become such that it is difficult to sit there, with their sloganeering going on continuously," she added. 

On Thursday, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said Trump's statement reflects a global truth that only the Indian government does not acknowledge. 

Targeting India over its oil trade with Russia amid the Ukraine war, Trump said he does not care what New Delhi does with Moscow and accused both nations of having "dead economies". 

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We have done very little business with India; their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World.”

Reacting to the remark, Rahul said he was "glad" that Trump said so and accused the BJP of ruining the country's economy to help Adani. 

"Yes, he is right, Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy.  I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. BJP has finished the economy to help Adani...," said the Congress MP. 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session RAHUL GANDHI KANGANA RANAUT PARLIAMENT
