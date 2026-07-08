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English NewsNewsIndia'People Know Congress' Double Standards': Kangana Ranaut On Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

'People Know Congress' Double Standards': Kangana Ranaut On Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

In a statement, Ranaut said the people of Himachal Pradesh and the rest of the country were well aware of the Congress party's "double standards".

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP's Ranaut criticized Congress for exploiting Ram Temple theft politically.
  • Himachal Congress leaders commented; Ranaut alleged temple fund diversion.
  • SIT arrested eight; Ram Temple Trust accepted resignations.

Himachal Pradesh BJP leader and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday (July 8) accused the Congress of trying to derive political mileage from the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a statement, Ranaut said the people of Himachal Pradesh and the rest of the country were well aware of the Congress party's "double standards".

Her remarks came a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the alleged irregularities involving offerings at the Ram Temple were not merely a theft of money but also a theft of the faith of crores of devotees.

'Congress Opposed Ram Temple, Now Wants Political Benefit'

The BJP MP's response also followed comments made by Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who was defeated by Ranaut from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general election.

On Tuesday (July 7), Vikramaditya Singh had said that if the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple had surfaced during a Congress government, the BJP would have created an uproar across the country.

Responding to the Congress, Ranaut said, "The Congress party opposed the construction of the Ram temple for years, and now the same party is trying to gain political advantage on this issue."

She added that Lord Ram is a symbol of faith for millions of Indians and that the Ram Temple was built only after centuries of struggle, sacrifice and devotion.

Alleges Himachal Government Tried To Divert Temple Funds

Ranaut also accused the Himachal Pradesh government of attempting to divert temple funds for government projects and trying to establish control over the resources of temples and religious institutions.

She said the same Congress leaders were now speaking about the Ram Temple. According to Ranaut, the BJP has always remained committed to protecting Sanatan culture, faith and India's civilisational heritage.

She further said that the BJP has never used faith as a tool for vote-bank politics but has treated it as an integral part of the country's cultural identity.

'Congress Must Answer For Its Failures'

Claiming that people have understood the Congress party's politics and "true character", Ranaut said the people of Himachal Pradesh want development, good governance and public welfare, not the political exploitation of religious sentiments.

She added that instead of politicising an issue as sacred as the Ram Temple, the Congress government should answer for its failures and fulfil the promises it made to the public.

SIT Arrests Eight; Trust Accepts Resignations

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested eight accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of cash donations at the Ram Temple.

Amid the controversy, the Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of its General Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra. At the same meeting, Krishna Mohan was appointed as the interim General Secretary.

Before You Go

Global Alert: Strategic Iranian Sites Hit as Fresh Gulf Escalation Raises Global Security Concerns

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kangana Ranaut criticizing the Congress regarding the Ram Temple?

Kangana Ranaut accused the Congress of trying to gain political advantage from the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple. She stated the party opposed the temple's construction for years and also alleged the Himachal government tried to divert temple funds.

What was the Congress's initial comment about the alleged theft at Ram Temple?

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the alleged irregularities were not merely a theft of money. He characterized it as a theft of the faith of crores of devotees.

What actions have been taken regarding the alleged theft at the Ram Temple?

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested eight accused in connection with the embezzlement. The Ram Temple Trust also accepted the resignations of its General Secretary and a member.

Who was appointed interim General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust?

Following the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai, Krishna Mohan was appointed as the interim General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Double Standards
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