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HomeNewsIndia‘Modi Not Indira Gandhi’: Kangana Counters Priyanka Gandhi Over Delimitation, Women’s Bill Debate

‘Modi Not Indira Gandhi’: Kangana Counters Priyanka Gandhi Over Delimitation, Women’s Bill Debate

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut hits back at Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament, rejecting claims of threats to democracy and defending PM Narendra Modi while backing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She called delimitation a constitutional process, criticizing Congress's delay.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut launched a sharp counterattack on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during a heated debate in Parliament over the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill in the special session on Thursday.

The clash came after Priyanka alleged that the government was weakening democracy through delimitation. Responding to this, Kangana dismissed the claims, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not someone like Indira Gandhi who would “snatch power” or undermine democracy to stay in office.

Kangana Ranaut Defends PM Modi

Backing the Women’s Reservation Bill, Ranaut thanked the government and used a Bollywood reference to describe it, saying the message to women today is like “go live your life freely,” as barriers are being broken for daughters across the country.

She further criticized the Congress, accusing it of reacting negatively whenever something positive happens. Ranaut questioned the logic behind claims that democracy is under threat, arguing that Modi is a democratically elected and widely popular leader, making such allegations baseless.

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BJP MP Counters Delimitation Concerns

On the issue of delimitation, Ranaut said it is a constitutional process that has taken place periodically in the past and is not driven by any one political party. She also took a swipe at Congress for delaying the Women’s Reservation Bill for decades, contrasting it with the current government’s pace of decision-making.

Ranaut concluded by supporting the Prime Minister’s urgency, stating that work left undone for 60 years is now being completed within a decade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

According to Kangana Ranaut, why are allegations of democracy being threatened baseless?

She argued that Prime Minister Modi is a democratically elected and popular leader, making such accusations unfounded.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi BJP Women Reservation Bill CONGRESS KANGANA RANAUT
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