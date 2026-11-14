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English NewsNewsIndia‘Mysterious Foreign National’: Kangana Ranaut Faces FIR Over Social Media Post About Sonia Gandhi

‘Mysterious Foreign National’: Kangana Ranaut Faces FIR Over Social Media Post About Sonia Gandhi

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut faces an FIR in Himachal Pradesh over alleged inflammatory social media posts about the deaths of three Gandhi family members.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MP Kangana Ranaut booked for Gandhi family remarks.
  • Shimla resident complained, police invoked three BNS sections.
  • Posts questioned Gandhi deaths, targeted Sonia; probe launched.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has been booked by Himachal Pradesh Police over her alleged social media remarks concerning the deaths of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and Sanjay Gandhi. The case follows a complaint alleging that her posts contained provocative insinuations about the Gandhi family and could disturb public harmony. The FIR against the Mandi MP was registered following a complaint by Shimla resident Atul Sharma. Police have confirmed that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Shimla Resident Approaches Police Over Ranaut's Posts

Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed on Friday that a case had been registered against Ranaut.

According to the complaint, the controversial content was shared through the actor-politician's verified social media account on November 10.

The complainant approached Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashok Tewari through an email, demanding immediate legal action and a time-bound cyber-forensic investigation.

Three Sections Of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Invoked

The police have registered the case under three provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 196, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups, Section 353, concerning statements that can lead to public mischief, and Section 356, which deals with defamation.

Sharma argued that the content went beyond political criticism and contained allegations that could provoke hostility, disturb public tranquillity and undermine social harmony.

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Sonia Gandhi Mentioned In Alleged Controversial Remarks

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that Ranaut's posts attempted to raise questions about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three members of the Gandhi family.

One of the posts allegedly described Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a “mysterious foreign national” who landed in a cafe abroad before relatives were killed one after another, eventually becoming the head of government. “How convenient”, the post ended.

The complainant also objected to references concerning Maneka Gandhi's alleged expulsion from the family residence following Sanjay Gandhi's death.

Complainant Seeks Cyber-Forensic Investigation

Sharma maintained that the posts could spread misinformation, create public alarm and affect relations between different groups. He further alleged that the content contained assertions prejudicial to national integration.

Seeking action against Ranaut, he urged the police to preserve the digital evidence, verify the authenticity of the posts and conduct a detailed examination of their contents through cyber-forensic methods.

The police have taken up the allegations for investigation. Further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kangana Ranaut accused of by the Himachal Pradesh Police?

She is accused of making alleged social media remarks concerning the deaths of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and Sanjay Gandhi. The complaint states her posts contained provocative insinuations.

Who filed the complaint against Kangana Ranaut?

A Shimla resident named Atul Sharma filed the complaint. He alleged that Ranaut's social media posts were controversial and could disturb public harmony.

What specific legal sections were invoked in the case against Kangana Ranaut?

The police registered the case under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Section 196 (promoting enmity), Section 353 (public mischief), and Section 356 (defamation).

What were some of the controversial remarks mentioned in the complaint against Ranaut?

The complaint alleged posts made inflammatory references to the Gandhi family deaths. One post reportedly described Sonia Gandhi as a

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal Pradesh Police Kangana Ranaut Fir Kangana Ranaut Gandhi Family Posts
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