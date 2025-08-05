Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVHP Slams Kamal Haasan For ‘Sanatan’ Remark, Alleges Deliberate Attempt To Defame Hindu Society

VHP Slams Kamal Haasan For ‘Sanatan’ Remark, Alleges Deliberate Attempt To Defame Hindu Society

VHP's statement came after MP Kamal Haasan stoked a political row with his remarks that education is the only weapon that could “break the chains of autocracy and the Sanatan Dharma”.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday slammed Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan over his controversial remarks on ‘Sanatan’ and accused him of working with an agenda to “defame Hindu society”.

This came after actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Haasan stoked a political row with his remarks that education is the only weapon that could “break the chains of autocracy and the Sanatan Dharma”.

VHP national secretary general Surendra Jain said those who say such things about 'Sanatan' are either "mischievous" or “innocent”.

“Haasan cannot be innocent. He is deliberately working under an agenda to defame Hindu society,” he said when asked for comment.

The senior VHP functionary also slammed NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Ahwad for his reported remarks that “Sanatan has ruined India”, saying both Haasan and Ahwad are of the “same mentality”.

“You have courage to even say this much about Sanatan because Sanatan is kind and allows every kind of opposition and dissent,” Jain said.

“But, abusive language is not acceptable in any civilized society,” he added.

The VHP functionary said Sanatan Dharma connects people with the bond of love and mutual relations, and “liberates” the society and individuals.

“Kamal Haasan, you can not break this bond of love and mutual relations,” he said. "Roots of Sanatan are as strong in southern India as it is in north India. A living form of Sanatan can be seen at temples in southern India." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan Sanatan Dharma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Cities
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget