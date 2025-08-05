VHP Slams Kamal Haasan For ‘Sanatan’ Remark, Alleges Deliberate Attempt To Defame Hindu Society

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday slammed Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan over his controversial remarks on ‘Sanatan’ and accused him of working with an agenda to “defame Hindu society”.

This came after actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Haasan stoked a political row with his remarks that education is the only weapon that could “break the chains of autocracy and the Sanatan Dharma”.

VHP national secretary general Surendra Jain said those who say such things about 'Sanatan' are either "mischievous" or “innocent”.

“Haasan cannot be innocent. He is deliberately working under an agenda to defame Hindu society,” he said when asked for comment.

The senior VHP functionary also slammed NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Ahwad for his reported remarks that “Sanatan has ruined India”, saying both Haasan and Ahwad are of the “same mentality”.

“You have courage to even say this much about Sanatan because Sanatan is kind and allows every kind of opposition and dissent,” Jain said.

“But, abusive language is not acceptable in any civilized society,” he added.

The VHP functionary said Sanatan Dharma connects people with the bond of love and mutual relations, and “liberates” the society and individuals.

“Kamal Haasan, you can not break this bond of love and mutual relations,” he said. "Roots of Sanatan are as strong in southern India as it is in north India. A living form of Sanatan can be seen at temples in southern India."

