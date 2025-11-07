Kamal Haasan Turns 71; Stalin Hails His Patriotism, Udhayanidhi Praises His Fearless Voice

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKamal Haasan Turns 71; Stalin Hails His Patriotism, Udhayanidhi Praises His Fearless Voice

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and other prominent figures extended birthday greetings to actor-politician Kamal Haasan, praising his artistic contributions and political voice.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his birthday greetings to actor-cum-politician Kamal Haasan, who turned 71 on Friday. Several personalities also extended their greetings to the National award winner.

"With multifaceted talent, taking Tamil cinema to world-class standards - an unrelenting artistic mission - and with an unquenchable patriotism to rescue our nation from fascist faces the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, my dear artist Kamal Haasan, heartfelt birthday wishes," Stalin said in a social media post.

Haasan, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the founder-chief of political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. His party is an ally of the ruling DMK.

Haasan thanked the DMK President for the wishes.

"Dear friend, who shines as the symbol of good governance and the hallmark of friendship, Chief Minister (M K Stalin), my birthday begins with your greetings. Thank you for the boundless love," Haasan said in his social media account.

Popular actress and BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Khushbu Sundar in her birthday greetings said, "Happiest birthday to my favourite Kamal Haasan sir." Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in his birthday greetings to Haasan, said, "Warm birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan sir - the unparalleled personality of the Indian art world, artist- Rajya Sabha member- and leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam." "May the voice of Kamal sir, which resonates powerfully in public forums and Parliament against fascism without fearing oppositions prevail. Let his political journey shine more brightly," Udhayanidhi said in a social media post.

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa in his birthday wishes said Haasan is a truly multifaceted legend who transcends generations.

"Wishing the phenomenon my beloved Annan (brother) Kamal Haasan a very Happy Birthday. May your artistry, intellect and most importantly your fearless voice for rationalism, progress and the Tamil spirit, continue to inspire millions," Rajaa said.

Noted cinematographer Ravi K Chandran said, "It is really hard to find words to wish someone like you Kamal sir, so versatile, so full of knowledge and passion for cinema." "What inspires me most is your childlike curiosity about everything new. It is such an honour to know you and work with you. Wishing you a very happy health and an amazing year ahead," he said and shared an image of himself with Haasan in his social media account.

On November 5, the Raajkamal Films International, the production venture of Kamal Haasan announced that it would be presenting Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick 'Thalaivar173'.

The film would be directed by Sundar C, the production house said, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027. PTI VIJ VIJ KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Opinion
