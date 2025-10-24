Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Telangana Jagruthi president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is set to hit the road with her ‘Jagruthi Janam Bata’ yatra, beginning tomorrow, October 25. The four-month tour will take her across all 33 districts of Telangana in what marks her first major public outreach since her suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Kavitha said that her vision of “Samajika Telangana”, or a socially equitable Telangana, “is not just a slogan but a policy.”

Unveiling the yatra poster in Hyderabad, Kavitha said the campaign would serve as a bridge between her and the people, while also re-energising her socio-cultural organisation, Telangana Jagruthi. The yatra will begin from Nizamabad, the parliamentary constituency she represented between 2014 and 2019.

‘Samajika Telangana’ & A Question of Self-Respect

Addressing why KCR’s image is missing from her campaign posters, Kavitha clarified, “It is a matter of self-respect, not disrespect. The BRS suspended me, and it would be morally wrong to use another party president’s photo.”

Jagruthi Janam Bata Poster release today with @RaoKavitha akka pic.twitter.com/1sRihKtcj8 — Naveen Achari (@NaveenAchari) October 15, 2025

She claimed her suspension was a fallout of her comments on Samajika Telangana.

“Through the bifurcation, we have achieved a geographical Telangana, but we haven’t achieved a samajik (social) Telangana. By this, I mean there are no equal opportunities for growth or social justice,” she said, adding that income disparities prove how uneven development remains across the state.

Targeting Congress & BJP

Kavitha also took aim at both major parties. “The Congress government in the state has failed to address the problems of the people. While the people gave eight Lok Sabha seats to the BJP, their government at the centre has not even given eight projects to Telangana,” she said.

She dismissed speculation of joining either national party, saying, “I am neither joining Congress nor the BJP. My first priority is the people of Telangana. I want to re-energise Jagruthi. I had diluted the organisation, but now we are hitting the ground running.”

Back to the People

Known affectionately as ‘Akka’ (elder sister) among her supporters, Kavitha said the Jagruthi Janam Bata will focus on direct engagement with citizens. “I will travel through the villages and spend a night with the people and hold small meetings to understand their grievances. I will spend at least two days in every district,” she said.

Reflecting on her break with the BRS, Kavitha added, “Unfortunately for me, I bore the brunt of the entire political vendetta targeted towards my father and BRS. Despite this, none of the issues I raised within the party were taken seriously… I was surprised that I was insulted by an MLC, and all parties, barring BRS, raised their voice against this.” She also revealed that she is currently not in touch with her father or brother.

As the Jagruthi Janam Bata begins tomorrow, all eyes are on Kavitha’s attempt to rebuild her connection with the people and test whether her call for Samajika Telangana can reignite her political journey.