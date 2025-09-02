Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana HC Relief For KCR, Harish Rao; No Govt Action On Kaleshwaram Report Till Oct 7

Telangana HC Relief For KCR, Harish Rao; No Govt Action On Kaleshwaram Report Till Oct 7

Telangana HC ordered the state government to refrain from taking any adverse action against former CM KCR and minister Harish Rao regarding the Kaleshwaram project irregularities until October 7.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to take any adverse action against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao based on the findings of the judicial commission on the Kaleshwaram project, till October 7.

The commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose, submitted its report to the government on July 31, holding Chandrasekhar Rao accountable for alleged irregularities in the project’s construction and other aspects.

In its report, the commission also found fault with Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR and the irrigation minister during the BRS regime. Challenging the report, KCR and Harish Rao approached the court seeking to quash it and subsequently filed interim applications.

After hearing the interim pleas filed by KCR and Harish Rao to restrain the government from initiating any action based on the report following its decision to order CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project during the BRS rule, the court said "no adverse action based upon the findings of the report be taken against the petitioners till next date--October 7".

During the hearing on Tuesday, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy informed the court that at present, no action taken report, based on the findings of the commission's report, was placed before the Assembly. However, the government was bound to table the action taken report in the Assembly, he further said.

He said based on the report submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and other material available before the government, the issue (of alleged irregularities in construction and execution of the Kaleshwaram project) was referred to the CBI.

The court, while posting the matter to October 7, directed the government to file a reply to the interim applications and counter affidavit to the main writ petitions.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly at the end of a short discussion on the judicial commission's report on the Kaleshwaram project, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the wee hours of Monday announced a CBI inquiry.

Revanth Reddy had said it is appropriate to hand over the probe to CBI as inter-state issues, different central and state government departments and agencies are involved in the project. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana KCR
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Cities
‘We Have Won’: Jarange Ends Fast As Maharashtra Panel Accepts Key Demands, Including GR On Kunbi Certificates
‘We Have Won’: Jarange Ends Fast As Maharashtra Panel Accepts Key Demands, Including GR On Kunbi Certificates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Firoz H. Naqvi
Firoz H. NaqviFiroz H. Naqvi
OPINION | GST On Sweets & Namkeen: Why It’s Time For Rationalisation
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget