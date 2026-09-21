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English NewsNewsIndiaKailash Vijayvargiya’s Remark On BJP Woman Councillor’s Weight Sparks Row, Congress Demands Apology

Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Remark On BJP Woman Councillor’s Weight Sparks Row, Congress Demands Apology

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faces criticism over a remark on a BJP woman councillor’s appearance, with Congress demanding an apology.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
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  • Congress leaders seeks resignation and action against the minister.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has come under criticism after a video purportedly showed him commenting on the physical appearance of a woman councillor during a public event in Indore. The video, which has circulated on social media, appears to show Vijayvargiya referring to BJP councillor Sandhya Yadav and saying that she had “put on a little weight”. The remark has triggered criticism from the Opposition Congress, which has demanded an apology from the senior BJP leader.

Remark Sparks Row

The incident took place on Sunday during a public programme in Indore where development works were being inaugurated. Yadav was approaching the microphone when Vijayvargiya was heard making the remark about her appearance.

In the video, Vijayvargiya is heard saying, “Sandhya didi ki bhi chaudai badh gayi hai thodi si”, which translates roughly to, “Sandhya didi has also put on a little weight.”

The clip subsequently spread on social media, drawing criticism over the minister’s reference to the physical appearance of an elected woman representative.

Also Read: Delhi Court Admits Revision Plea Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Voter List Fraud

Congress Seeks Action

Congress leaders have called for Vijayvargiya to apologise over the comment. Senior Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma described the remark as unfortunate and said a senior BJP leader should exercise greater caution while making public statements.

“It is very unfortunate that Kailash Vijayvargiya, such a senior BJP leader who has served as a minister several times... made such a remark,” Sharma said, demanding an apology to women and the general public.

Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia also criticised Vijayvargiya and called on the state government to take action against him.

Barolia demanded that the BJP government seek Vijayvargiya’s resignation, questioning the nature of the remark made about the woman councillor.

The controversy has also prompted wider political criticism, with Congress leaders arguing that public representatives should be mindful of their language when speaking about women.

Also Read: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Says His Service Will Be Remembered

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
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Kailash Vijayvargiya BJP Councillor Sandhya Yadav
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