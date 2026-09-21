Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leaders seeks resignation and action against the minister.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has come under criticism after a video purportedly showed him commenting on the physical appearance of a woman councillor during a public event in Indore. The video, which has circulated on social media, appears to show Vijayvargiya referring to BJP councillor Sandhya Yadav and saying that she had “put on a little weight”. The remark has triggered criticism from the Opposition Congress, which has demanded an apology from the senior BJP leader.

Remark Sparks Row

The incident took place on Sunday during a public programme in Indore where development works were being inaugurated. Yadav was approaching the microphone when Vijayvargiya was heard making the remark about her appearance.

In the video, Vijayvargiya is heard saying, “Sandhya didi ki bhi chaudai badh gayi hai thodi si”, which translates roughly to, “Sandhya didi has also put on a little weight.”

The clip subsequently spread on social media, drawing criticism over the minister’s reference to the physical appearance of an elected woman representative.

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Congress Seeks Action

Congress leaders have called for Vijayvargiya to apologise over the comment. Senior Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma described the remark as unfortunate and said a senior BJP leader should exercise greater caution while making public statements.

“It is very unfortunate that Kailash Vijayvargiya, such a senior BJP leader who has served as a minister several times... made such a remark,” Sharma said, demanding an apology to women and the general public.

Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia also criticised Vijayvargiya and called on the state government to take action against him.

Barolia demanded that the BJP government seek Vijayvargiya’s resignation, questioning the nature of the remark made about the woman councillor.

The controversy has also prompted wider political criticism, with Congress leaders arguing that public representatives should be mindful of their language when speaking about women.

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