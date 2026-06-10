Kailash Vijayvargiya claims Telangana Congressmen provided papers against Natarajan

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI): Amid allegations of "murder of democracy" over rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for the third Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed Congress leaders from Telangana had provided the required documents in the case.

Talking to reporters after the rejection of Natarajan's nomination, Vijayvargiya told reporters, "As for the documents we received—who gave them to us? You can understand the state the Congress is in." "The point is, we were receiving documents related to Telangana, a state where they are in power. We didn't have any information ourselves; it must have been Congress members who provided it," he said.

"Whether they took MLAs to Bengaluru or even to London, we would have won the election anyway, because the people of the country have faith in Modi," he remarked.

In an order issued by Rajya Sabha election Returning Officer Arvind Sharma, it was stated that after examining the available documents, it was found that Natarajan had submitted an incomplete affidavit by not mentioning the said court complaint in Form 26 submitted with her nomination.

An official of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly told PTI that BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat had filed a complaint with the Returning Officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned a case filed against her in Telangana in her affidavit.

He said that after hearing arguments from both sides, the Returning Officer rejected Natarajan's nomination. PTI MAS PRK APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)